Colts sign 6-time Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen

The Colts on Wednesday signed free agent wide receiver Keenan Allen, adding a six-time Pro Bowler with over 1,000 career receptions to head coach Shane Steichen's offense.

Allen and Steichen were together with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers from 2014-2020, when Steichen held roles as an offensive quality control coach, quarterbacks coach and, in 2019 and 2020, offensive coordinator.

Allen will wear No. 10 with the Colts.

Over his 13-year career spent with the Chargers (2013-2023, 2025) and Chicago Bears (2024), Allen has totaled 1,055 receptions for 12,051 yards with 70 touchdowns. Known as one of the best route running technicians in football, the 6-foot-2, 211 pound Allen is one of 18 players in NFL history with at least 1,000 receptions, 12,000 yards and 70 touchdowns.

The 34-year-old Allen in 2026 could very well pass two Colts legends and several Hall of Famers on the NFL's all-time receptions leaderboard.

Allen is 22 receptions shy of passing Andre Johnson (1,062), Reggie Wayne (1,070) and Anquan Boldin (1,076) on the all-time receptions list; passing Boldin would put him 10th. If Allen were to total at least 48 receptions with the Colts in 2026, he could shoot all the way up to fifth all-time in receptions, passing Terrell Owens (1,078), Travis Kelce (1,080, though Kelce's total will increase with the Kansas City Chiefs this season), Tim Brown (1,094), Cris Carter (1,101) and Marvin Harrison (1,102).