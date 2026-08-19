Colts sign 6-time Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen

The Colts on Wednesday signed free agent wide receiver Keenan Allen, adding a six-time Pro Bowler with over 1,000 career receptions to head coach Shane Steichen's offense.
Allen and Steichen were together with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers from 2014-2020, when Steichen held roles as an offensive quality control coach, quarterbacks coach and, in 2019 and 2020, offensive coordinator.
Allen will wear No. 10 with the Colts.
Over his 13-year career spent with the Chargers (2013-2023, 2025) and Chicago Bears (2024), Allen has totaled 1,055 receptions for 12,051 yards with 70 touchdowns. Known as one of the best route running technicians in football, the 6-foot-2, 211 pound Allen is one of 18 players in NFL history with at least 1,000 receptions, 12,000 yards and 70 touchdowns.
The 34-year-old Allen in 2026 could very well pass two Colts legends and several Hall of Famers on the NFL's all-time receptions leaderboard.
Allen is 22 receptions shy of passing Andre Johnson (1,062), Reggie Wayne (1,070) and Anquan Boldin (1,076) on the all-time receptions list; passing Boldin would put him 10th. If Allen were to total at least 48 receptions with the Colts in 2026, he could shoot all the way up to fifth all-time in receptions, passing Terrell Owens (1,078), Travis Kelce (1,080, though Kelce's total will increase with the Kansas City Chiefs this season), Tim Brown (1,094), Cris Carter (1,101) and Marvin Harrison (1,102).
In 2025, Allen appeared in all 17 games with the Chargers and produced at roughly the same level the Colts saw from wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in March:
View photos highlighting the career of wide receiver Keenan Allen, who joins the Indianapolis Colts.
|Player
|Games played
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First downs
|Keenan Allen
|17
|122
|81
|777
|4
|49
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|17
|111
|80
|784
|7
|47
Allen will join a Colts passing offense that plans to get Alec Pierce, who remains on the PUP list and will not practice this week, back for the season opener, general manager Chris Ballard said last week. The Colts' passing plans also feature second-year tight end Tyler Warren (76 catches, 817 yards, four receiving touchdowns in 2025) and wide receiver Josh Downs (198 career catches, 2,140 yards, 11 touchdowns); versatile speedster Ashton Dulin will likely factor as well while serving as one of the league's top special teams players.
The Colts' offense, of course, is also built around a punishing rushing attack led by Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor.
During training camp with Pierce out, the Colts have looked to Dulin and veterans Laquon Treadwell and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to fill in at their two outside receiver spots.
To make room for Allen on the 90-man roster, the Colts on Wednesday waived running back Roydell Williams.