 Skip to main content
For the Shoe
Advertising

Roster Moves

Presented by

Colts sign WR D.J. Montgomery, waive WR Liam Clifford

The Colts made the roster move on Sunday.

Aug 09, 2026 at 02:11 PM
Author Image
Colts Communications
1920x1080

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent wide receiver D.J. Montgomery and waived wide receiver Liam Clifford.

Montgomery, 6-1, 201 pounds, has played in 10 career games and has registered six receptions for 92 yards (15.3 avg.) and one touchdown in his time with the Colts (2022-25), Houston Texans (2022), New York Jets (2020-22) and Cleveland Browns (2019-20). He has also tallied one special teams tackle. In 2025, Montgomery spent the entire season on Indianapolis' Injured Reserve list.

Clifford, 6-1, 200 pounds, was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on July 30, 2026. Collegiately, he played in 52 career games (15 starts) at Penn State (2021-25) and compiled 42 receptions for 530 yards (12.6 avg.) and one touchdown. Clifford also registered three carries for 16 yards (5.3 avg.) and had one touchdown on a blocked punt.

Related Content

news

Colts sign TE Pharaoh Brown, place TE Sean McKeon on injured reserve

The Colts made the roster move Thursday.

news

Colts sign RB Jonathan Taylor to contract extension

Taylor set a franchise record for most rushing touchdowns in Colts history in 2025.

news

Colts sign CB Mekhi Rodgers, waived-injured CB Cameron Mitchell

The Indianapolis Colts today signed undrafted free agent cornerback Mekhi Rodgers and waived-injured cornerback Cameron Mitchell. If Mitchell clears waivers, he will revert to the Colts Injured Reserve list.

news

Colts sign RB Roydell Williams

The Colts made the roster move Friday.

news

Colts remove LB CJ Allen from Active/Physically Unable to Perform list

Allen will participate in his first training camp practice with the Colts on Friday after coming off PUP.

news

Colts place LB CJ Allen, WR Alec Pierce on Active/Physically Unable to Perform list; waive/non-football injury RB Lincoln Pare

The Colts made the roster moves on Monday. A player placed on Active/PUP can be removed at any time during the preseason.

news

Colts place S Reuben Lowery III on reserve/retired list

The Colts made the roster move Tuesday.

news

Colts sign 2026 draft picks Jalen Farmer, Bryce Boettcher

The Colts' entire 2026 NFL Draft class is now under contract.

news

Colts sign QB Easton Stick, CB Jai'Onte McMillian, C Joshua Kreutz; waive CB Wyett Ekeler, G LaDarius Henderson, QB Seth Henigan

The Colts made the roster moves on Monday.

news

Colts sign RB Anderson Castle, waive RB Jordon Vaughn

The Colts made the roster move on Monday.

news

Colts sign six draft picks, 12 undrafted free agents

The Colts made the roster moves on Thursday ahead of rookie minicamp Friday & Saturday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising