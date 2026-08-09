Colts sign WR D.J. Montgomery, waive WR Liam Clifford

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent wide receiver D.J. Montgomery and waived wide receiver Liam Clifford.
Montgomery, 6-1, 201 pounds, has played in 10 career games and has registered six receptions for 92 yards (15.3 avg.) and one touchdown in his time with the Colts (2022-25), Houston Texans (2022), New York Jets (2020-22) and Cleveland Browns (2019-20). He has also tallied one special teams tackle. In 2025, Montgomery spent the entire season on Indianapolis' Injured Reserve list.
Clifford, 6-1, 200 pounds, was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on July 30, 2026. Collegiately, he played in 52 career games (15 starts) at Penn State (2021-25) and compiled 42 receptions for 530 yards (12.6 avg.) and one touchdown. Clifford also registered three carries for 16 yards (5.3 avg.) and had one touchdown on a blocked punt.