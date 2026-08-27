Colts sign P Rigoberto Sanchez to contract extension

The Colts on Thursday signed punter Rigoberto Sanchez to a contract extension.

The 31-year-old is entering his 10th season with the Colts, and Sanchez is coming off arguably his best season as a pro. Sanchez in 2025 had a net punt average of 44.7 yards, setting a new career high and a Colts franchise record. Sanchez finished second in the NFL in net punt average at just 0.2 yards behind the Ravens' Jordan Stout.

Since 2023, only 3.9 percent of Sanchez's punts have gone for touchbacks, which stands as the lowest rate in the NFL among players with at least 100 punts.

Sanchez in 2025 also threw and completed his first career pass, a 16-yard toss to tight end Mo Alie-Cox on a fourth down fake punt in Week 18 against the Houston Texans.

In 2024, Sanchez set a Colts record with a 49.7 yard gross punting average.

The Colts originally signed Sanchez as an undrafted free agent in 2017, three months after Pat McAfee announced his retirement. Sanchez is tied with defensive tackle Grover Stewart as the second-longest tenured member of the Colts behind only long snapper Luke Rhodes.