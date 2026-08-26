Colts sign CB Kenneth Harris, waive CB Mekhi Blackmon

Harris, 6-0, 192 pounds, participated in the New England Patriots' 2026 offseason program and training camp. He was originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent on May 8, 2026. Collegiately, Harris played in 59 career games (29 starts) at Oklahoma State (2023-25) and Arkansas State (2020-22) and compiled 113 tackles (92 solo), 61.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 28 passes defensed and three interceptions. In 2025, he saw action in 12 games (11 starts) and totaled 33 tackles (27 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and five passes defensed.