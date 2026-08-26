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Roster Moves

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Colts sign CB Kenneth Harris, waive CB Mekhi Blackmon

The Colts made the roster move Wednesday.

Aug 26, 2026 at 12:44 PM
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The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent cornerback Kenneth Harris and waived cornerback Mekhi Blackmon.

Harris, 6-0, 192 pounds, participated in the New England Patriots' 2026 offseason program and training camp. He was originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent on May 8, 2026. Collegiately, Harris played in 59 career games (29 starts) at Oklahoma State (2023-25) and Arkansas State (2020-22) and compiled 113 tackles (92 solo), 61.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 28 passes defensed and three interceptions. In 2025, he saw action in 12 games (11 starts) and totaled 33 tackles (27 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and five passes defensed.

Blackmon, 5-11, 178 pounds, was acquired via trade with the Minnesota Vikings on August 25, 2025. He has played in 32 career games (14 starts) in his time with the Colts (2025) and Vikings (2023-24) and has registered 105 tackles (84 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 15 passes defensed, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.

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