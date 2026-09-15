Colts sign CB Johnathan Edwards to practice squad; release CB Rob Carter Jr. from practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed cornerback Johnathan Edwards to the practice squad and released cornerback Robert Carter Jr. from the practice squad.

Edwards, 6-1, 201 pounds, spent Week 1 on the team's active roster but did not play. As a rookie in 2025, he played in 14 games (five starts) and registered 24 tackles (18 solo), three passes defensed and two special teams stops. Edwards was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 9, 2025. Collegiately, he appeared in 45 career games at Tulane (2024) and Indiana State (2021-23) and recorded 124 tackles (86 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, 22 passes defensed and one forced fumble.