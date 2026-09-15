Colts sign CB Johnathan Edwards to practice squad; release CB Rob Carter Jr. from practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed cornerback Johnathan Edwards to the practice squad and released cornerback Robert Carter Jr. from the practice squad.
Edwards, 6-1, 201 pounds, spent Week 1 on the team's active roster but did not play. As a rookie in 2025, he played in 14 games (five starts) and registered 24 tackles (18 solo), three passes defensed and two special teams stops. Edwards was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 9, 2025. Collegiately, he appeared in 45 career games at Tulane (2024) and Indiana State (2021-23) and recorded 124 tackles (86 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, 22 passes defensed and one forced fumble.
Carter Jr., 5-10, 175 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on August 31, 2026. He participated in Indianapolis' 2026 offseason program and training camp after originally signing a reserve/future contract with the team on January 8, 2026. Carter Jr. played in 18 regular season games with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2025 and registered 51 tackles, five interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and one forced fumble. He also appeared in two postseason contests. Collegiately, Carter Jr. played in 37 career games at Robert Morris (2023-24) and the University of Virginia's College at Wise (2021-22).