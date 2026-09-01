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Roster Moves

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Colts sign RB Davon Booth, G Reid Holskey to practice squad; release RB Ulysses Bentley IV from practice squad

The Colts made the roster moves Tuesday.

Sep 01, 2026 at 02:09 PM
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The Indianapolis Colts today signed running back Davon Booth and guard Reid Holskey to the practice squad and released running back Ulysses Bentley IV from the practice squad.

Booth, 5-8, 192 pounds, participated in the Cleveland Browns' 2026 offseason program and training camp. He was originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent on May 8, 2026. Collegiately, Booth played in 36 career games (25 starts) at Mississippi State (2024-25), Utah State (2023) and Cerritos College (2021-22). He compiled 408 carries for 2,117 yards (5.2 avg.) and 18 touchdowns. Booth also caught 40 passes for 379 yards (9.5 avg.) and six touchdowns. In 2025, he saw action in 12 games (eight starts) at Mississippi State and totaled 136 carries for 552 yards (4.1 avg.) and seven touchdowns. Booth also compiled 15 receptions for 165 receiving yards (11.0 avg.) and two touchdowns. He was a Third Team All-SEC choice in 2024. His first name is pronounced DUH-von.

Holskey, 6-6, 306 pounds, participated in the Denver Broncos' 2026 offseason program and training camp. He also spent time with the New York Giants during the 2026 offseason program. In 2025, Holskey spent time on the practice squads of the Giants and Houston Texans. He participated in the Baltimore Ravens' 2025 offseason program and training camp after originally being signed by the team as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2025. Collegiately, Holskey started 53-of-55 career games in five seasons (2020-24) at Miami (OH). He earned First Team All-MAC honors (2024) and Second Team All-MAC recognition (2023).

Bentley IV, 5-10, 200 pounds, was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 9, 2025, out of Mississippi. As a rookie, he spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad. Bentley IV appeared in one game.

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