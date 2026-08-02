Colts cornerback depth already on display during first week of camp

That capital also includes second-year slot corner Justin Walley, who is coming off a torn ACL he sustained in August 2025. Walley was in the midst of a standout training camp last year, and has picked up where he left off in the early stages of camp this year. Gardner and Ward are established as two of the best outside corners in the league, but opposing quarterbacks may want to be wary of throwing toward Walley this season as well.

"I'm up for the challenge," Walley said. "You have two all-pro guys next to you, so having them out there makes my job a lot easier."

Despite not having played a regular-season snap, players and coaches can tell Walley has the skill to make an immediate impact in the secondary.

"It's not just about me and Sauce," Ward said. "Walley can ball and he hasn't played an NFL game yet officially."

All three dealt with various injuries in 2025, but if they're on the field together in 2026, they're confident they can shut down opposing passing offenses.