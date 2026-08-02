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Colts cornerback depth already on display during first week of camp

Sauce Gardner, Justin Walley and Charvarius Ward Sr. have yet to all play a regular-season snap together due to various injuries.

Aug 02, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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WESTFIELD, Ind. – After the Colts acquired cornerback Sauce Gardner from the New York Jets in November, fans, coaches and teammates were eager to see him paired up in the secondary with CB Charvarius Ward Sr..

Due to injuries, however, the All-Pro duo only played one full game together in 2025, totaling 10 tackles and two passes defended against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12. With both back to full strength now, the Colts' passing defense is looking to ground the air traffic.

"Those guys have proven in their past and their history they can (make plays)," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said. "We've got a lot of capital at that position."

That capital also includes second-year slot corner Justin Walley, who is coming off a torn ACL he sustained in August 2025. Walley was in the midst of a standout training camp last year, and has picked up where he left off in the early stages of camp this year. Gardner and Ward are established as two of the best outside corners in the league, but opposing quarterbacks may want to be wary of throwing toward Walley this season as well.

"I'm up for the challenge," Walley said. "You have two all-pro guys next to you, so having them out there makes my job a lot easier."

Despite not having played a regular-season snap, players and coaches can tell Walley has the skill to make an immediate impact in the secondary.

"It's not just about me and Sauce," Ward said. "Walley can ball and he hasn't played an NFL game yet officially."

All three dealt with various injuries in 2025, but if they're on the field together in 2026, they're confident they can shut down opposing passing offenses.

"I feel like if we're healthy, we're definitely gonna be crazy talented," Ward said. "So I'm just praying we stay healthy and just stay tuned. Be ready on Sundays."

2026 Colts Training Camp Day 2: Practice Photos | Photo Gallery

The Colts were back on the field at Grand Park Sports Campus for Day 2 of training camp. Check out the best photos as the team continued its preparations for the 2026 season.

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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S Camryn Bynum #0
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S Camryn Bynum #0

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DT Tim Smith #93
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DT Tim Smith #93

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OL Josh Sills #66
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OL Josh Sills #66

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LB Austin Ajiake #58
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LB Austin Ajiake #58

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DE Laiatu Latu #97
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DE Laiatu Latu #97

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DT DeForest Buckner #99
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DT DeForest Buckner #99

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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DT Colby Wooden #96
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DT Colby Wooden #96

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DT Colby Wooden #96
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DT Colby Wooden #96

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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91, DE Caden Curry #55, DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95, DT Colby Wooden #96, DE Micheal Clemons #72, DT Tim Smith #93, Marion Hobby - Defensive Line, Kalon Humphries - Assistant Defensive Line and DT Derrick Nnadi #92
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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91, DE Caden Curry #55, DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95, DT Colby Wooden #96, DE Micheal Clemons #72, DT Tim Smith #93, Marion Hobby - Defensive Line, Kalon Humphries - Assistant Defensive Line and DT Derrick Nnadi #92

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DE Micheal Clemons #72, DT DeForest Buckner #99, DE Arden Key #98, DT Derrick Nnadi #92, DE Laiatu Latu #97, DT Colby Wooden #96 and Marion Hobby - Defensive Line
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DE Micheal Clemons #72, DT DeForest Buckner #99, DE Arden Key #98, DT Derrick Nnadi #92, DE Laiatu Latu #97, DT Colby Wooden #96 and Marion Hobby - Defensive Line

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Shane Steichen Head Coach
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Shane Steichen Head Coach

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DE Laiatu Latu #97 and DE George Gumbs Jr. #52
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DE Laiatu Latu #97 and DE George Gumbs Jr. #52

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DE Micheal Clemons #72
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DE Micheal Clemons #72

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DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95
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DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95

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DT Jerry Tillery #94
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DT Jerry Tillery #94

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DT Jerry Tillery #94
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DT Jerry Tillery #94

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DE Laiatu Latu #97
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DE Laiatu Latu #97

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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52
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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52

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DT Cam Ball #64
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DT Cam Ball #64

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DT Tim Smith #93
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DT Tim Smith #93

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DE Caden Curry #55
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DE Caden Curry #55

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DE Durell Nchami #74
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DE Durell Nchami #74

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Joe Hastings Sr. Assistant Special Teams and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine # 12
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Joe Hastings Sr. Assistant Special Teams and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine # 12

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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S Jonathan Owens #38
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S Jonathan Owens #38

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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WR Anthony Gould #6
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WR Anthony Gould #6

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Shane Steichen Head Coach
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Shane Steichen Head Coach

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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S Daniel Scott #32
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S Daniel Scott #32

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CB Robert Carter Jr. #39
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CB Robert Carter Jr. #39

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CB Robert Carter Jr. #39
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CB Robert Carter Jr. #39

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S Austin Brown #31
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S Austin Brown #31

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LB West Weeks #47
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LB West Weeks #47

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LB Austin Ajiake #58
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LB Austin Ajiake #58

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LB Austin Ajiake #58
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LB Austin Ajiake #58

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LB Bryce Boettcher #50
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LB Bryce Boettcher #50

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LB Bryce Boettcher #50
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LB Bryce Boettcher #50

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LB Tahj Chambers #44
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LB Tahj Chambers #44

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DT Grover Stewart #90
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DT Grover Stewart #90

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DT Cam Ball #64
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DT Cam Ball #64

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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91
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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91

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DT Grover Stewart #90
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DT Grover Stewart #90

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DE Durell Nchami #74
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DE Durell Nchami #74

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DT Jerry Tillery #94
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DT Jerry Tillery #94

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DT Grover Stewart #90
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DT Grover Stewart #90

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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S A.J. Haulcy #25
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S A.J. Haulcy #25

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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Shane Steichen Head Coach
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Shane Steichen Head Coach

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T Bernhard Raimann #79
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T Bernhard Raimann #79

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DT Colby Wooden #96
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DT Colby Wooden #96

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T Luke Tenuta #67
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T Luke Tenuta #67

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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S Camryn Bynum #0
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S Camryn Bynum #0

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DE Laiatu Latu #97
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DE Laiatu Latu #97

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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO
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Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Owner & CEO

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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RB DJ Giddens #21
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RB DJ Giddens #21

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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RB Anderson Castle #42
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RB Anderson Castle #42

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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DT Jerry Tillery #94
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DT Jerry Tillery #94

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DT Tim Smith #93
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DT Tim Smith #93

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DT Tim Smith #93
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DT Tim Smith #93

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Shea Pitts - Tony Dungy Fellow, Dillion Doyle - Defensive Quality Control, S Trey Washington #41, CB Cameron Mitchell #43 and WR Deion Burks #80
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Shea Pitts - Tony Dungy Fellow, Dillion Doyle - Defensive Quality Control, S Trey Washington #41, CB Cameron Mitchell #43 and WR Deion Burks #80

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CB Cameron Mitchell #43 and WR Deion Burks #80
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CB Cameron Mitchell #43 and WR Deion Burks #80

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CB Cameron Mitchell #43 and WR Deion Burks #80
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CB Cameron Mitchell #43 and WR Deion Burks #80

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CB Cameron Mitchell #43
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CB Cameron Mitchell #43

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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5
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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5

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LB Devin Veresuk #48 and S Ben Nikkel #34
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LB Devin Veresuk #48 and S Ben Nikkel #34

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LB Devin Veresuk #48 and S Ben Nikkel #34
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LB Devin Veresuk #48 and S Ben Nikkel #34

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LB Devin Veresuk #48 and S Ben Nikkel #34
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LB Devin Veresuk #48 and S Ben Nikkel #34

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LB Devin Veresuk #48 and S Ben Nikkel #34
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LB Devin Veresuk #48 and S Ben Nikkel #34

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S Ben Nikkel #34
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S Ben Nikkel #34

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91, DT Tim Smith #93, Kalon Humphries - Assistant Defensive Line, DE Durell Nchami #74 and DE Caden Curry #55
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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91, DT Tim Smith #93, Kalon Humphries - Assistant Defensive Line, DE Durell Nchami #74 and DE Caden Curry #55

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

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C Jimmy Morrissey #65
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C Jimmy Morrissey #65

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DE Caden Curry #55
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DE Caden Curry #55

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G Dalton Tucker #68
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G Dalton Tucker #68

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G Dalton Tucker #68
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G Dalton Tucker #68

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CB Robert Carter Jr. #39
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CB Robert Carter Jr. #39

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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91 and TE Mo Alie-Cox #81
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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91 and TE Mo Alie-Cox #81

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RB DJ Giddens #21
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RB DJ Giddens #21

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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7
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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7

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S Camryn Bynum #0
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S Camryn Bynum #0

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CB Justin Walley #27 and WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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CB Justin Walley #27 and WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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QB Riley Leonard #15
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QB Riley Leonard #15

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TE Tyler Warren #84 and QB Daniel Jones #17
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TE Tyler Warren #84 and QB Daniel Jones #17

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