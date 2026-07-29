Daniel Jones looks 'really good' in first practice of Colts training camp

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Daniel Jones pinged consecutive completions to Tyler Warren to begin practice, hit Josh Downs after a play-action rollout to his right and even took off to scramble.

So you could be forgiven if you spent the entirety of Wednesday's Colts training camp practice at Grand Park forgetting about the torn Achilles' Jones sustained seven and a half months ago.

"I thought he looked really good," head coach Shane Steichen said.

Wednesday was not only the Colts' first training camp practice of the summer, it was Jones' first opportunity to play football in a full team setting since Dec. 7, 2025 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This was a non-padded practice, and Jones – like every other quarterback in the NFL in training camp – donned a red non-contact jersey.

But forget the qualifiers for a moment. There were no signs of rust and no signs of Jones holding anything back. And there weren't all that many balls that hit the ground while Jones was slinging it around Field 1 at Grand Park.

In other words: Jones looked like himself.

"It definitely was a goal of mine to be back for the first day of training camp," Jones said. "There's some satisfaction in that and being back for the first day. But it's still a process, still a lot of work to be done with my process and then as a team. So we're just starting out, it's important to have a good first day but there's a lot of work left."