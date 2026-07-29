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With Colts' rushing record in sight, Jonathan Taylor hopes fatherhood can power him past it

Jonathan and Ayanna Taylor welcomed their first child during the offseason.

Jul 29, 2026 at 01:31 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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WESTFIELD, Ind. – Just 20 days before he won the Indy 500, Felix Rosenqvist and his wife Emilie welcomed their first child together. The season after Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo had their first baby, he rushed for 1,202 yards, scored 10 touchdowns and took home the AP Comeback Player of the Year award.

Now that he's a dad to daughter Solana, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor hopes to have similar new dad success. He's 1,628 yards away from breaking Edgerrin James' record for most all-time rushing yards by a Colts player. With his daughter in the stands, he wants to get there.

"I looked at it, and a lot of guys who had children in college and in the pros usually go crazy the next year," Taylor said Wednesday. "Hopefully that's the case for me."

Ayanna and Jonathan Taylor announced Solana's birth in April. Even though she's still so young, the three-time Pro Bowler can't wait for her to be in the stands during the season.

"I'm super blessed," he said. "I'm very excited for her to start experiencing that. Obviously she won't be able to remember anything right now."

Despite not being able to remember the 2026 season, Taylor hopes that Solana gets to see him be a Colts player for life and experience training camp, and the rest of his career, at an age the memories will stick with her forever.

"Hopefully I'm here long enough to where she can still see me in the blue and white." Taylor said. "And she can run around and take pictures with Blue and remember it."

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