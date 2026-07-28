Colts teammates not surprised by timeline of Daniel Jones' recovery

Since he's been in the NFL, quarterback Daniel Jones has got his receivers together every offseason. While he was with the New York Giants, it was to Lake Norman, NC. With the Colts, it's been to Florida.
On the 2026 trip, Jones went about his football activities as normal. To most there, it slipped their minds that he tore his Achilles' just seven months prior.
"We were in Florida a couple weeks ago throwing, and I actually forgot he had gotten injured," receiver Josh Downs said. "He looked so good out there."
Jones is fully cleared for Wednesday's first training camp practice. While he's excited to get back onto the field in a full capacity, Jones' teammates are equally, if not more, pumped to have their QB1 with them again.
"That gets you fired up. We're excited as an offensive line and as a whole team," offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann said Tuesday. "We're excited to have him out there and lead the offense the way he did last year. We all love the guy. We love playing with him and spending time with him."
Raimann saw Jones work day after day to get to full strength again, even when the Colts' facility was largely empty during portions of the offseason.
"Most people leave town and do whatever, but he was there doing the dirty work every single morning and he's the first one in the training room. It's great seeing how he never gave up or took it easy," he said. "I knew he was going to do everything he could to be ready, and I think it shows his character and how much he cares."
The Indianapolis Colts arrived at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield on Tuesday, officially kicking off training camp ahead of the team's first practice on Wednesday.
While Jones' injury was frustrating, he's always approached it with the right mentality, and it's one that's appreciated by his teammates.
"He's a great guy out on the field and a good friend, so I'm glad he's doing better and he has a chance to play football again, which he loves to do," tight end Tyler Warren said. "He's always been a player with an edge and a competitive spirit. Whether he's coming off the best season of his life or coming off an injury, he'd be the same guy with his attitude coming into camp."