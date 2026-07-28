Colts teammates not surprised by timeline of Daniel Jones' recovery

"That gets you fired up. We're excited as an offensive line and as a whole team," offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann said Tuesday. "We're excited to have him out there and lead the offense the way he did last year. We all love the guy. We love playing with him and spending time with him."

Raimann saw Jones work day after day to get to full strength again, even when the Colts' facility was largely empty during portions of the offseason.