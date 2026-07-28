Colts Training Camp Preview: Daniel Jones' mobility, Anthony Richardson Sr. & Riley Leonard battle for QB2, competition at wide receiver, linebacker & safety

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Colts will take the field at Grand Park on Wednesday for their first training camp practice of 2026, with 47 days separating them from Sept. 13's season opener against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Depending on your point of view, those 47 days are either a long runway to get ready for the season – or they represent precious little time to prep.

Over the next six and a half weeks, we'll get plenty of questions answered about what sort of team the Colts will field starting in Week 1. For now, on training camp eve, let's start by looking at some of the questions we have now – and what answers may emerge from them between now and the middle of September.

How does Daniel Jones move?

Jones is cleared to practice in full beginning Wednesday, just seven and a half months after sustaining a torn Achilles' against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 of the 2025 season. Maybe that sounds surprising, given the general sentiment around Achilles' injuries in sports is the recovery takes about a year (and, if we're being honest, we here in central Indiana are still getting over Tyrese Haliburton's Achilles' injury in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals).

But if you've been paying attention to what Jones has said since the injury happened, this – being ready for Day 1 of training camp – was always the goal. He put in the requisite work, but also didn't rush anything. Jones stuck to the long, grueling process, and the Colts now have their QB1 available for the beginning of training camp because of it.

"He put in so much work this offseason to get to where he's at and he's been tirelessly working," head coach Shane Steichen said on Tuesday's episode of The Colts Show.

Now that Jones is cleared, though, the question for him becomes more broad: How does he look, specifically with regard to how he moves with the ball in his hands.

"Any time you go through surgery, there's always going to be a little bit of a new normal for any player, but doesn't mean they're not great again," general manager Chris Ballard said. "Just a little bit of a new normal, and you got to work through that."

For Jones, though, don't expect the new normal to look drastically different from the mobility he showed in 2025.

Per Pro Football Focus, Jones had only three rushing attempts on designed quarterback runs in 2025 (and one of them was an aborted snap). From 2020-2024, Jones averaged about 28 designed rushing attempts per season. And per NFL Next Gen stats, Jones scrambled at the seventh-lowest rate in the NFL in 2025 (8.6 percent of his dropbacks).

Where Jones' mobility made an impact was on play-action rollouts. Jones had designed rollouts at the ninth-highest rate in the NFL in 2025 (11.2 percent of dropbacks), and he completed 31 of 36 passes on play-action rollouts with an average of 9.3 yards per attempt and a passer rating of 112.3.