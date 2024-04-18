TUNE IN: Chris Ballard's pre-NFL Draft press conference, Friday, April 19

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard will be available to the media prior to the NFL Draft on Friday, April 19. Ballard will take the podium at 12:00 p.m. ET.
The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app (available in the App Store and Google Play), @Colts on X and Colts Facebook page.
Following the live stream the full press conference will be available on-demand on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and Colts page on Youtube.
This year's class is led by a strong quarterback group and a deep class of pass catchers. View photos of the top 50 2024 NFL Draft prospects according to NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah, updated heading into the on-field workouts at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
