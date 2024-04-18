 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
TUNE IN: Chris Ballard's pre-NFL Draft press conference, Friday, April 19

General manager Chris Ballard's pre-draft press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app, @Colts on X and the Colts Facebook page.

Published: Apr 18, 2024 at 12:00 PM Updated: Feb 28, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard will be available to the media prior to the NFL Draft on Friday, April 19. Ballard will take the podium at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app (available in the App Store and Google Play), @Colts on X and Colts Facebook page.

Following the live stream the full press conference will be available on-demand on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and Colts page on Youtube.

Top 50 2024 NFL Draft Prospects

This year's class is led by a strong quarterback group and a deep class of pass catchers. View photos of the top 50 2024 NFL Draft prospects according to NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah, updated heading into the on-field workouts at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) makes a catch against Georgia during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
FILE - Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) runs the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Sept. 30, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. Odunze, who played the middle portion of the year with a broken rib and finished the year as a first-team All-American on seemingly every list, will face No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) crosses the goal line for a touchdown on a pass reception in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye gets ready to throw the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Georgia State in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs the ball after a catch against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) defends Mississippi State wide receiver Jaden Walley (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Alabama won 40-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) gets set during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
FILE - Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. Fuaga has been selected to The Associated Press midseason All-America team, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Young Kwak, File)
Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)
Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham (65) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) sets up for a play against Syracuse during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Muncie, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) breaks away from Grambling State for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu (55) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Oklahoma offensive lineman Tyler Guyton (60) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) is shown aginst SOuth Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
FILE - UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) watches the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State in Tempe, Ariz., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Latu has been named one of college football's comeback players of the year, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) sacks Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum (7) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II (90) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. covers a play against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) pass rushes against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov.18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) plays against Florida Atlantic during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sep. 16, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix looks to pass against Washington during the first half of the Pac-12 championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) rolls out during the second half of the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (4) during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson (6) puts pressure on Arkansas quarterback Jacolby Criswell (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) runs on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 26-16. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
West Virginia's Zach Frazier (54) is seen against Texas Tech during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rice in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) in action during the first half of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game against UCF, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
FILE - Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) sets up for a play against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. McKinstry has been selected to The Associated Press midseason All-America team, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) runs on a punt return during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. warms up before an NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (77) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter (3) plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy runs a route during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) runs against TCU during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Michigan linebacker Junior Colson plays against UNLV in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) prepares to fend off Hawaii defensive back Matagi Thompson (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske reacts after a sack against Louisville during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) is tripped up just short of the goal line by BYU cornerback Jakob Robinson, bottom, during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
North Carolina State's Payton Wilson (11) defends during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) runs after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Mississippi State running back Keyvone Lee (24) runs upfield past Western Michigan defensive linemen Marshawn Kneeland (99) and defensive lineman Mason Nelson (54) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State won 41-28. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) runs with the football during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
