General manager Chris Ballard explains where things stand with Colts, Jonathan Taylor in preseason press conference

The quote: "I want everybody to know, Jonathan is a well-respected and really good human being and a damn good football player. I think we all know this. Things like this happen. I tell every rookie that comes in here, 'There's going to be a point when we disagree, and it's usually about money and it's going to be hard. And just know that doesn't change my care level for you.'

"I care deeply for Jonathan Taylor. I have great respect for Jonathan Taylor. Our relationship I would tell you is – look, even when it gets hard, I won't quit on the relationship. I won't do it. I think too much of the young man. I think too much of what he's given our organization and how hard he's played for us.

"The situation sucks. I'm not going to sit here and give you some rosy picture like everything is OK. No, it sucks. It sucks for the Colts, it sucks for Jonathan Taylor and it sucks for our fans. It does. It's where we're at and we've got to work through it, and we're going to do everything we can to work through it.

"Relationships are repairable. They're repairable. Guys get emotional and take a stance. You've got to be able to work through those. Have you ever in your life had a good friend, spouse or family member that you've had a disagreement with and then you draw a line in the sand and say, 'This person is out of my life.'? Well no, I mean, how do you do that? No, you work through it and hopefully you come out the other side better because of it."

Context: Ballard emphasized over his 40-minute press conference that he's not willing to give up on Taylor – from his relationship with the Colts to his future with the organization. Trading him for a lackluster return wouldn't have been in the best interest of the team, Ballard said. But what's in the best interest of the team is continuing to try to find a path forward with the 2021 first-team AP All-Pro running back.