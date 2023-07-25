'You wouldn't want it any other way:' How Colts GM Chris Ballard envisions Anthony Richardson, Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger competing during training camp

Both Minshew (24 NFL starts) and Ehlinger (three starts) will bring in-game experience to the Colts' quarterback competition, while Richardson has yet to participate in a padded NFL practice, let alone a game. The 2023 No. 4 overall pick – who signed his rookie contract Tuesday – will go through a steady progression of non-padded practices to padded practices to games over the next month, consistently gaining valuable reps that'll help the Colts determine if he's ready for the regular season.

"We can go through camp and get every rep we can," Ballard said. "But until you're in a game and you're actually getting those live bullet reps, it's hard to really grow and get better. And they have to be ready to handle (things), because there's going to be some successes but there's going to be some failure too along the way. You want him to be ready to handle enough of the offense where we can give them enough tools to where they can perform and have success. You want to be able to set him up to have success early, not just all downhill."

Richardson, to his credit, has impressed the Colts with his even-keeled, stable psyche and hardworking demeanor. And Ballard is confident not only in Richardson's attitude but in the coaching structure around him – head coach Shane Steichen, offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter and quarterbacks coach Cam Turner.

But it'll all come down to how Richardson handles the peaks and valleys of training camp, the full-speed, full-contact snaps he gets in preseason games and everything else that comes with being an NFL quarterback trying to earn his first career start.

"He's a great kid," Ballard said. "But he's young, there's going to be some up and down moments in camp, there's gonna be some up and down moments when he eventually plays. But that's part of the process of growing and learning and playing any position in this league."

So if you're looking for an answer to the question of when Richardson will play, and who the Colts' starting quarterback against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 10 will be, just wait. The Colts haven't even handed out the quizzes and tests yet.