Colts Notebook: GM Chris Ballard on free agency, cornerbacks, Anthony Richardson

The Colts' plan for Anthony Richardson was for him to start for the entire 2023 season. But his development didn't stop when he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery after four games.

"It sucked that he got hurt," Ballard said. "But the positive was, he was able to take a step back and watch. That's valuable. It is. I mean, it sucks he wasn't getting reps during the week and live game reps. But to be able to sit back and watch and see in-game situations, that is very valuable."

Among the things Richardson picked up on while sidelined in addition to learning head coach Shane Steichen's offense: How to navigate the internal and external pressure of being a highly-picked QB1; the physical grind and the work needed to put your body through a 17-game season; and the necessary ways he needs to prepare for games during the week.

Whether it's more valuable for a quarterback to play or sit as a rookie, though, is not the same for every quarterback. Richardson, in a way, had positive experiences doing both – there were benefits for him lighting up the Los Angeles Rams in the second half of Week 4, and benefits of him watching and learning as the Colts made a late-season playoff push.

"It goes both ways," Ballard said. "I don't know if you can say one is right and one is wrong. I think a lot of that's dependent on who the player is and how they handle it. You don't want to put them in the depths of the abyss right away but not having success at all. The good thing with Anthony, he had some moments of ugliness but he also had a lot of really good stuff happen."

Ballard, like Steichen, is encouraged by what Richardson's future could look like in 2024 and beyond. But that excitement is measured and realistic knowing where Richardson is – and where he could go in his career.