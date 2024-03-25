Why Colts head coach Shane Steichen is 'super excited' for what Anthony Richardson can do in Year 2

There will be ups and downs, of course, and Richardson still has plenty of work to do as he continues to develop as an NFL quarterback. But when that process begins at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center again this spring during the offseason program and OTAs, Steichen sees Richardson as possessing a foundation not just as a playmaker, but as a quarterback.

"I like where he's at," Steichen said. "He's progressing really, really well. He's just getting better and better. Looking forward to that spring with him."

Steichen wouldn't set a firm expectation that Richardson would be cleared to participate in OTAs, which will take place in May and early June, but said the 2023 No. 4 overall pick "should be" good to go. Notably, when Richardson does get back on the field, he'll have a grasp on the terminology of the Colts' offense – something he had to quickly learn last year – and can hone in on the details of plays.

"Getting in the huddle is big," Steichen said. "You've heard the same words, you've heard the same play calls or a version of them. So I think that process is going to speed up."

Another focus for Richardson will be protecting himself in an effort to avoid the injuries he sustained in 2023, up to and including his season-ending shoulder injury. Balancing the need for Richardson to be healthy will be important, but the Colts don't want him to lose his playmaking streak in the process either.

"There will always be a fine line there," Steichen said. "Like, we need to go make plays. And sometimes making plays might be him running the football. Sometimes him making plays might be in the pocket. Injuries happen but obviously we don't want them to happen to that guy. So we'll work through those things, consciously working through those things, and we'll go from there."

The Colts are taking a prudent approach to Richardson's recovery, emphasizing he doesn't have to be ahead of schedule while following the advice of doctors and trainers as he methodically works his way back. But when that moment does come when Richardson is cleared to get back on the practice field, it'll be an important moment for both the player and the team in 2024.