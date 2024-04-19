 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

General Manager Update

Presented by

How strong relationship between Chris Ballard, Shane Steichen will impact Colts' 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts own three top-85 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday night in Detroit. 

Apr 19, 2024 at 02:07 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

When the Colts go on the clock in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday night, you might think head coach Shane Steichen will be pressing general manager Chris Ballard to draft a player on offense.

Steichen's background is as an offensive coordinator, of course. But Steichen's preference isn't necessarily confined to that side of the ball. What he wants in a draft pick is pretty simple:

"Whatever gives us the best chance to win," Steichen said. "I really do believe that, even though I'm an offensive backgrounded guy, I do believe you take a really good player. It doesn't matter offense or defense – a player that's going to help you get better."

As the Colts hit the home stretch of preparing for the 2024 NFL Draft, they've done so with a deep trust in Steichen and his coaching staff's vision for how certain players could fit on their team. A year ago, when Steichen had yet to be a head coach in a game, that trust was there – but it was reinforced by seeing how Steichen deployed 2023 draft picks like Anthony Richardson and Josh Downs during their respective rookie seasons.

"When you go in there and you start looking at players together, and then when he starts looking at the board and he's, okay, this is how I'll use this guy, this is how he fits," general manager Chris Ballard said. "And from a GM perspective, that's a beautiful thing knowing that he's got a vision quickly for the player. And it's not a vision of negativity with many guys. He sees the strengths really quickly and will figure out a role for how this guy can play for you. That's fun. That makes it fun."

Ballard stressed there's no perfect prospect – every player in every draft has certain strengths and weaknesses based on talent, athletic traits, mentality, etc. Usually, teams that have success drafting have alignment between their scouts and coaches on how to accentuate a player's strengths and minimize their weaknesses.

"What's the vision for the player — it's easy for scouts and us to have a vision," Ballard said. "But the coaches gotta have the same vision, and we've gotta be able to see the thing of how we're going to end up developing and what role this guy's going to play. And then if he does have some deficiencies, what are the things he does really well and how are we going to use him to allow him to do those things really well."

Just because there's alignment between coaches and scouts doesn't mean there aren't disagreements about a player, or if a team should take a player in a given range. It's the coaches' job to get the most out of the team they currently have; it's the job of a front office to not just put the best team together for the current year, but think about the future as well.

"It's always that — I think that's the general coaching, scouting tug and pull you get," Ballard said. "We're looking at two years from now, this guy's up, we'll draft this guy to replace him. And then on the coaching end, it's like, screw that, I need today. It's definitely a balance."

The sort of top-down alignment the Colts have between their head coach and general manager is important, but it's not something every team has heading into the NFL Draft. But as the Colts finalize their draft board and ultimately make their selections next week, the shared vision between Steichen and his coaches, and Ballard and his scouts, will be key in turning those picks into contributing players in 2024.

Related Content

news

TUNE IN: Chris Ballard's pre-NFL Draft press conference, Friday, April 19

General manager Chris Ballard's pre-draft press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and @Colts on X.
news

Colts Notebook: GM Chris Ballard on free agency, cornerbacks, Anthony Richardson

Ballard gave updates and his thoughts on several important topics on Tuesday at the NFL Annual Meeting in Orlando. 
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard disappointed yet encouraged with 2023 as focus shifts to 2024 offseason

Ballard teed up the 2024 offseason with a look back at 2023, and discussed what he saw from head coach Shane Steichen and quarterback Anthony Richardson last season. 
news

General manager Chris Ballard explains where things stand with Colts, Jonathan Taylor in preseason press conference

The Colts placed Taylor on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list on Tuesday, meaning the running back will not be eligible to play until Week 5 of the 2023 season. 
news

'You wouldn't want it any other way:' How Colts GM Chris Ballard envisions Anthony Richardson, Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger competing during training camp

Colts general manager Chris Ballard on Tuesday previewed what's to come from the team's quarterback competition. 
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard discusses 2023 NFL Draft, quarterbacks, free agency, Stephon Gilmore trade and more from NFL Annual Meeting

Ballard explained the Colts' thought process in free agency over the last few weeks and discussed what may or may not be next at quarterback for the franchise with the NFL Draft one month away. 
news

Top Takeaways: Colts GM Chris Ballard On Coaching Search, 2023 NFL Draft, 2022 Season And More From End Of Season Press Conference

Colts general manager Chris Ballard met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the 2022 season and to look ahead to an important few months for the franchise. 
news

TUNE IN: Chris Ballard's 2022 Season Press Conference at 4:00 PM

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and Colts Facebook page.
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising