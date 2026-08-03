Blake Grupe, Spencer Shrader lean on off-the-field relationship in kicking competition

WESTFIELD, Ind. – With training camp in full swing, so is the kicking competition between Blake Grupe and Spencer Shrader.

Before he sustained a torn ACL in Week 5 of the 2025 season, Shrader was 13/14 on field goals, and 14/14 on extra points. After a seven-week stint with Michael Badgley kicking, the Colts brought Grupe in for the final five games of the season. He went 11/11 on field goals, including a franchise record-setting 60-yarder against the Seattle Seahawks, and 10/10 on extra points.

With both kickers out on the field for camp, the Colts now face a kicking competition, which they've each faced in years past.

"That's the nature of the position," Grupe said. "Everyone knows what they're signing up for. You just go out there and worry about you, and take it one rep at a time."

Off the field, however, the two have a deep-rooted friendship that stems from their time at Notre Dame. In fact, Grupe was one of the main members of the Fighting Irish to recruit Shrader when he entered the transfer portal in 2022 from South Florida.

"I want the best for him, and I know he wants the best for me," Shrader said. "I have nothing but respect for him. He's an excellent kicker."

Separating the competition from the friendship has been somewhat easy for Grupe and Shrader. Grupe has been through competitions every year he's been in the league, but his relationship with Shrader has made this go around a bit easier.

"To go against a guy you have truly been friends with and have known over the years, you can't ask for a better guy to go against," Grupe said. "We're duking it out one-on-one and it is what it is."