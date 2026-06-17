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What TE Tyler Warren, DE Laiatu Latu learned from 2025 

In Tuesday's episode of The Colts Show, the two shared some of the lessons they learned from last season that they can use in 2026. 

Jun 17, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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From signing with the Colts as a free agent to beginning their second season, a lot of players are entering different stages of their careers.

"Being able to learn from myself," tight end Tyler Warren said of what he hopes to get to in year two. "You know, having that years worth of film and experience to learn from and remember things and dive into more details of things presnap."

Warren had a standout rookie campaign, posting 817 receiving yards on 76 receptions and four touchdowns. As he enters his second season, Warren has gained a sense of comforability he didn't have when he first got to Indianapolis.

Part of gaining comfortability among the team are the players who have been in the building longer that welcome young and new players with open arms. Defensive end Laiatu Latu, who is set to begin his third season on the Colts, sees the team as a family. When the family gets along, the product on the field reflects it.

"After making a big play, it's coming off and celebrating with the whole team," Latu said about his favorite feeling on the field. "Especially the d-line guys, and talking to them about what we see on the field, like that team brother aspect that you don't get a lot of places."

From 2024 to 2025, Latu improved in nearly every defensive category: solo tackles (27), sacks (8.5) and interceptions (3). Despite the large jump in his statistics, Latu spent the offseason training to make those numbers jump even more in 2026.

"I gained a bit of (getting off) speed and burst," he said. "I didn't take trips. I'm more of a person that likes to stay at home and start training. I feel like this offseason was a really good one."

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Phase 3 Day 5: High energy opens Week 2 of OTAs | Photo Gallery

The Colts return to the practice field to begin Week 2 of OTAs at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

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Jim Bob Cooter Offensive Coordinator and TJ Ingels Assistant to the Head Coach

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