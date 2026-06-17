What TE Tyler Warren, DE Laiatu Latu learned from 2025 

Warren had a standout rookie campaign, posting 817 receiving yards on 76 receptions and four touchdowns. As he enters his second season, Warren has gained a sense of comforability he didn't have when he first got to Indianapolis.

Part of gaining comfortability among the team are the players who have been in the building longer that welcome young and new players with open arms. Defensive end Laiatu Latu, who is set to begin his third season on the Colts, sees the team as a family. When the family gets along, the product on the field reflects it.