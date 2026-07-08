Adam Vinatieri to be inducted into Colts Ring of Honor during Week 6 game vs. Tennessee Titans

Adam Vinatieri, widely regarded as the greatest kicker in NFL history and a soon-to-be Pro Football Hall of Famer, will be inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium during the Colts' Week 6 game against the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 18 at 1 p.m.

Vinatieri will become the 21st honoree in the Colts' Ring of Honor. Earlier this year, he was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026; he will receive his gold jacket and permanent place among football's greats in Canton, Ohio in August.

Over his remarkable 24-year career spent with the New England Patriots (1996-2005) and Colts (2006-2019), Vinatieri scored an NFL record 2,673 points; he's also holds NFL record for most field goals made (599), field goals attempted (715), consecutive field goals made (44) and seasons with 100 or more points (21).

Vinatieri's greatness was stamped in the postseason, where he was part of 21 wins – second-most in NFL history – and delivered a pair of Super Bowl-winning kicks. During the Colts' 2006 title run, Vinatieri connected on an NFL record 14 field goals over four playoff games; he scored all 15 points in the Colts' divisional round win over the Baltimore Ravens and connected on three field goals against the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI.

In NFL postseason history, Vinatieri ranks first in field goals made (56) and points (238), and he's tied for second in games played (32).

Vinatieri was named a First-Team AP All-Pro three times (2002, 2004, 2014) and earned Pro Bowl selections in those three seasons as well. He earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors 19 times and was a five-time AFC Special Teams Player of the Month. He was named to the prestigious NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team and the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

As the 21st inductee into the Colts' Ring of Honor, Vinatieri will join previous honorees in Owner Robert Irsay (1996), WR Bill Brooks (1998), head coach Ted Marchibroda (2000), OL Chris Hinton (2001), QB Jim Harbaugh (2005), "Colts Nation" (2007), head coach Tony Dungy (2010), WR Marvin Harrison (2011), RB Edgerrin James (2012), RB Eric Dickerson (2013), RB Marshall Faulk (2013), C Jeff Saturday (2015), general manager Bill Polian (2016), QB Peyton Manning (2017), WR Reggie Wayne (2018), DE Dwight Freeney (2019), DE Robert Mathis (2021), OL Tarik Glenn (2022), TE Dallas Clark (2024) and Owner & CEO Jim Irsay (2025).

Celebrate Adam Vinatieri at Lucas Oil Stadium