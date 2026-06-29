Subscribe to the Colts Show Podcast and be ready for the 2026 NFL season

JJ Stankevitz is joined by Colts quarterback Riley Leonard for a look into how the second-year QB is handling the opportunity ahead of him during OTAs, and where he feels he's grown the most after his rookie season. Leonard also discusses his impressions of Daniel Jones & Tyler Warren and what playing one year at Notre Dame meant to him before he and JJ draft their golf foursomes from anyone in Colts history...with Riley making a STRONG pick first overall. Watch on Youtube