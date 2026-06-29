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Subscribe to the Colts Show Podcast and be ready for the 2026 NFL season

Every Tuesday, JJ Stankevitz discusses the most important topics about the Colts and brings you exclusive conversations with players, coaches, front office staffers, national media members and more.

Jun 29, 2026 at 06:00 AM
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Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

The Colts Show may be on hiatus this week, but that makes it a great time to catch up on any episodes you've missed this offseason.

Subscribe to Indianapolis Colts Podcasts on Youtube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.

Last week, JJ Stankevitz sat down with offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann, center Tanor Bortolini and tight end Mo Alie-Cox to talk about everything from fatherhood to life in Indiana, their relationships with teammates, and what's ahead for the 2026 season.

Here are some other great episodes you may have missed:

JJ Stankevitz is joined by John Ziemann, who in 1976 was the leader of the Colt Marching Band and witnessed a small propeller plane crash into the upper deck of Memorial Stadium following a playoff loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The pilot escaped with minor injuries and no fans were injured in the crash. This is the story of, yes, the time a plane crashed into the Colts' stadium. Watch on YouTube

JJ Stankevitz sits down for an exclusive conversation with Colts Owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon, touching on subjects ranging from her expectations for the 2026 season to how she handled going viral during the 2025 season. Watch on Youtube

JJ Stankevitz is joined by Colts quarterback Riley Leonard for a look into how the second-year QB is handling the opportunity ahead of him during OTAs, and where he feels he's grown the most after his rookie season. Leonard also discusses his impressions of Daniel Jones & Tyler Warren and what playing one year at Notre Dame meant to him before he and JJ draft their golf foursomes from anyone in Colts history...with Riley making a STRONG pick first overall. Watch on Youtube

JJ Stankevitz is joined by Hall of Fame Colts running back Edgerrin James for a conversation about football in Indiana, the Colts' next generation of ownership, what he saw from Jonathan Taylor & Daniel Jones in 2025 and why he's getting more involved in football media. Watch on YouTube

JJ Stankevitz is joined by Colts offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. for a conversation that takes a deep dive into offensive line play, coaching philosophy and Quenton Nelson. Watch on YouTube

All episodes of The Colts Show Podcast can be found here

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