Colts' OL Matt Goncalves feeling comfortable, prepared with experience at guard and offseason work with Olin Kreutz

Goncalves spent time this offseason training in the Chicago area with Olin Kreutz, the aforementioned six-time Pro Bowler who spent over a decade as a brawling center with the Chicago Bears. Through those sessions, Goncalves added about 10 pounds of lean body mass, which should help him strength-wise against the bigger interior bodies he faces as a guard.

"I knew it was going to be long training sessions and tough workouts, but got it done," Goncalves said. "It was worth it."

Kreutz, who has a close relationship with general manager Chris Ballard dating back to their time with the Bears in the 2000s, also trained ex-Colts linemen Will Fries and Danny Pinter a few years ago. Goncalves described Kreutz as a "great resource" who helped him with technique pointers, too.

Ballard last month said Kreutz came back with a "really positive" impression of how Goncalves worked, and who he could be as a player.

Goncalves may be the Colts' incumbent starter at right guard, but he'll likely wind up competing with 2026 fourth-round pick Jalen Farmer for that gig over the next few months. The Colts are high on Farmer's upside and were thrilled to snag him with a Day 3 pick, but as Ballard mentioned in April, that selection doesn't mean the team has lost faith in Goncalves.

The combination of Goncalves' added strength and bulk, plus the experience he got playing last year, has given the Colts confidence he can make a leap in his performance in 2026.