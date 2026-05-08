 Skip to main content
Advertising

Colts announce initial jersey numbers for 2026 NFL Draft picks

Linebacker CJ Allen will wear No. 53, while safety A.J. Haulcy will wear No. 25. 

May 08, 2026 at 09:03 AM
Author Image
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

25-colts-social-rookie-numbers-16x9

The Colts on Friday announced initial jersey numbers for their 2026 NFL Draft picks:

Linebacker CJ Allen: No. 53

  • Last worn by LB Germaine Pratt (2025)
  • Among other Colts to wear No. 53: LB Shaquille Leonard (2018-2023), C Ray Donaldson (1980-1992), LB Stan White (1972-1979)

Safety A.J. Haulcy: No. 25

  • Last worn by S Rodney Thomas II (2022-2025)
  • Among other Colts to wear No. 25: RB Marlon Mack (2017-2021), S Nick Harper (2001-2006), S Nesby Glasgow 1979-1987)

Guard Jalen Farmer: No. 62

  • Last worn by C Wesley French (2023-2024)
  • Among other Colts to wear No. 62: OL Brian Baldinger (1988-1991), OL/DT Glenn Ressler (1965-1974)

Linebacker Bryce Boettcher: No. 50

  • Last worn by LB Segun Olubi (2022-2025)
  • Among other Colts to wear No. 50: LB Jerrell Freeman (2012-2015), LB David Thornton (2002-2005), LB Duane Bickett (1985-1993)

Defensive end George Gumbs Jr.: No. 52

  • Last worn by DE Samson Ebukam (2023-2025)
  • Among other Colts to wear No. 52: LB D'Qwell Jackson (2014-2016), C/LB Dick Syzmanski (1955-1968)

Defensive end Caden Curry: No. 55

  • Last worn by LB Chad Muma (2025)
  • Among other Colts to wear No. 55: LB Clint Session (2007-2010), LB Quintin Coryatt (1992-1997), LB Barry Krauss (1979-1988)

Running back Seth McGowan: No. 20

  • Last worn by S Nick Cross (2022-2025)
  • Among other Colts to wear No. 20: DB Darius Butler (2012-2017), RB Albert Bentley (1985-1991), DB Jerry Logan (1963-1972)

Wide receiver Deion Burks: No. 80

  • Last worn by TE Jelani Woods (2022-2024)
  • Among other Colts to wear No. 80: TE Coby Fleener (2012-2015), WR Bill Brooks (1986-1992)

2026 Indianapolis Colts Draft Class | Photo Gallery

See photos of the Colts 2026 Draft class, including LB C.J. Allen (Georgia), S A.J. Haulcy (LSU), G Jalen Farmer (Kentucky), LB Bryce Boettcher (Oregon), Edge George Gumbs Jr. (Florida), Edge Caden Curry (Ohio State), RB Seith McGowan (Kentucky and WR Deion Burks (Oklahoma).

26-colts-draft-social-full-class-graphics-gallery
1 / 41
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) sets up for a play against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
2 / 41

Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) sets up for a play against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) sets up for a play against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
3 / 41

Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) sets up for a play against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) chases Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
4 / 41

Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) chases Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) reacts during pregame warmups before the start of an NCAA college football game against Charlotte, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
5 / 41

Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) reacts during pregame warmups before the start of an NCAA college football game against Charlotte, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) hits Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the second half of a Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
6 / 41

Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) hits Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the second half of a Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
A.J. Haulcy
7 / 41

A.J. Haulcy

Photo / LSU Athletics
Louisiana Tech tight end Eli Finley (84) is tackled by LSU safety A.J. Haulcy (13) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
8 / 41

Louisiana Tech tight end Eli Finley (84) is tackled by LSU safety A.J. Haulcy (13) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
A.J. Haulcy
9 / 41

A.J. Haulcy

Photo / LSU Athletics
Arkansas wide receiver Raylen Sharpe carries against LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (13) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
10 / 41

Arkansas wide receiver Raylen Sharpe carries against LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (13) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
A.J. Haulcy
11 / 41

A.J. Haulcy

Photo / LSU Athletics
Kentucky offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (52) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
12 / 41

Kentucky offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (52) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jalen Farmer
13 / 41

Jalen Farmer

Photo / Kentucky Athletics
Jalen Farmer
14 / 41

Jalen Farmer

Photo / Kentucky Athletics
Jalen Farmer
15 / 41

Jalen Farmer

Photo / Kentucky Athletics
Jalen Farmer
16 / 41

Jalen Farmer

Photo / Kentucky Athletics
Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) runs back to the bench after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
17 / 41

Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) runs back to the bench after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) celebrates with linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (2) after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
18 / 41

Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) celebrates with linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (2) after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher celebrates after the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
19 / 41

Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher celebrates after the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
20 / 41

Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski (37) carries against Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
21 / 41

Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski (37) carries against Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) in action during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
22 / 41

Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) in action during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida's George Gumbs Jr. (34) sacks LIU Brooklyn quarterback Ethan Greenwood, bottom, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)
23 / 41

Florida's George Gumbs Jr. (34) sacks LIU Brooklyn quarterback Ethan Greenwood, bottom, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

Alan Youngblood/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) reacts at the snap during an NCAA football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Texas 29-21. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
24 / 41

Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) reacts at the snap during an NCAA football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Texas 29-21. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) in action during an NCAA football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Texas 29-21. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
25 / 41

Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) in action during an NCAA football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Texas 29-21. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) in action during an NCAA football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Texas 29-21. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
26 / 41

Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) in action during an NCAA football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Texas 29-21. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State's Caden Curry (92) in action against Marshall during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
27 / 41

Ohio State's Caden Curry (92) in action against Marshall during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry, right, tackles Indiana punter James Evans after a mishandled snap during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
28 / 41

Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry, right, tackles Indiana punter James Evans after a mishandled snap during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
29 / 41

Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive end Caden Curry (92) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
30 / 41

Ohio State defensive end Caden Curry (92) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry recovers a fumble against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
31 / 41

Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry recovers a fumble against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) breaks a tackle and falls into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter of an NCCA college football game against Toledo, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)
32 / 41

Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) breaks a tackle and falls into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter of an NCCA college football game against Toledo, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)

Michael Swensen/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) runs down the field during the third quarter of an NCCA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson)
33 / 41

Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) runs down the field during the third quarter of an NCCA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson)

Tanner Pearson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky running back Seth McGowan, front right, breaks a tackle to score a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)
34 / 41

Kentucky running back Seth McGowan, front right, breaks a tackle to score a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)

Michael Swensen/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) celebrates a first down against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
35 / 41

Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) celebrates a first down against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) carries the ball against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
36 / 41

Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) carries the ball against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (6) runs for a first down against Temple during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
37 / 41

Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (6) runs for a first down against Temple during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
38 / 41

Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (4) runs in for a touchdown against Illinois State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
39 / 41

Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (4) runs in for a touchdown against Illinois State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (4) during an NCAA football game against Temple, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
40 / 41

Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (4) during an NCAA football game against Temple, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Copyright 2025. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (4) gestures after a first down against Alabama during the second quarter of the first round of the College Football Playoff, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
41 / 41

Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (4) gestures after a first down against Alabama during the second quarter of the first round of the College Football Playoff, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts sign six draft picks, 12 undrafted free agents

The Colts made the roster moves on Thursday ahead of rookie minicamp Friday & Saturday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

DC Lou Anarumo is excited for what his rookie class can do

The Colts selected five defensive players in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Now that he's retired, C Ryan Kelly wants to focus on off-the-field life

The 2016 first-round pick announced his retirement on social media in March.

news

WR Josh Downs hopes for new opportunities in 2026

With Michael Pittman Jr. no longer on the team due to a trade, the outside receiver spot is open.

news

How O-line coach Tony Sparano Jr. has become a team-building weapon for Colts

The Colts are one of two NFL teams to have a completely home-grown starting offensive line, and all but one of those starters for Tony Sparano Jr.'s group was a top-75 draft pick.

news

From Center Grove to Columbus, Caden Curry's high school coach knows he's ready

Eric Moore, head football coach at Center Grove High School, spoke to Matt Taylor about coaching the Colts' sixth-round pick at CGHS.

news

How national experts view the Colts' 2026 draft class

Despite not having a pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, general manager Chris Ballard and the Colts impressed many national analysts

news

Why Colts exclusively picked Big Ten, SEC players in 2026 NFL Draft

General manager Chris Ballard only selected players from the Big Ten and SEC in the 2026 Draft

news

Defensive end Caden Curry grew up going to Lucas Oil Stadium. Now, he gets to don the horseshoe

The Ohio State Alum was selected by the Colts with pick No. 214 of the 2026 NFL Draft

news

From wide receiver to defensive end, George Gumbs Jr.'s path has been anything but ordinary

The Chicago native was selected at pick No. 156 by the Colts in the 2026 NFL Draft

news

Linebacker Bryce Boettcher chose football over baseball. Now, he's a Colt

The Oregon Duck was selected at pick No. 135 by the Colts in the 2026 NFL Draft

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising