Colts announce initial jersey numbers for 2026 NFL Draft picks

The Colts on Friday announced initial jersey numbers for their 2026 NFL Draft picks:
Linebacker CJ Allen: No. 53
- Last worn by LB Germaine Pratt (2025)
- Among other Colts to wear No. 53: LB Shaquille Leonard (2018-2023), C Ray Donaldson (1980-1992), LB Stan White (1972-1979)
Safety A.J. Haulcy: No. 25
- Last worn by S Rodney Thomas II (2022-2025)
- Among other Colts to wear No. 25: RB Marlon Mack (2017-2021), S Nick Harper (2001-2006), S Nesby Glasgow 1979-1987)
Guard Jalen Farmer: No. 62
- Last worn by C Wesley French (2023-2024)
- Among other Colts to wear No. 62: OL Brian Baldinger (1988-1991), OL/DT Glenn Ressler (1965-1974)
Linebacker Bryce Boettcher: No. 50
- Last worn by LB Segun Olubi (2022-2025)
- Among other Colts to wear No. 50: LB Jerrell Freeman (2012-2015), LB David Thornton (2002-2005), LB Duane Bickett (1985-1993)
Defensive end George Gumbs Jr.: No. 52
- Last worn by DE Samson Ebukam (2023-2025)
- Among other Colts to wear No. 52: LB D'Qwell Jackson (2014-2016), C/LB Dick Syzmanski (1955-1968)
Defensive end Caden Curry: No. 55
- Last worn by LB Chad Muma (2025)
- Among other Colts to wear No. 55: LB Clint Session (2007-2010), LB Quintin Coryatt (1992-1997), LB Barry Krauss (1979-1988)
Running back Seth McGowan: No. 20
- Last worn by S Nick Cross (2022-2025)
- Among other Colts to wear No. 20: DB Darius Butler (2012-2017), RB Albert Bentley (1985-1991), DB Jerry Logan (1963-1972)
Wide receiver Deion Burks: No. 80
- Last worn by TE Jelani Woods (2022-2024)
- Among other Colts to wear No. 80: TE Coby Fleener (2012-2015), WR Bill Brooks (1986-1992)
See photos of the Colts 2026 Draft class, including LB C.J. Allen (Georgia), S A.J. Haulcy (LSU), G Jalen Farmer (Kentucky), LB Bryce Boettcher (Oregon), Edge George Gumbs Jr. (Florida), Edge Caden Curry (Ohio State), RB Seith McGowan (Kentucky and WR Deion Burks (Oklahoma).