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Defensive end Caden Curry grew up going to Lucas Oil Stadium. Now, he gets to don the horseshoe

The Ohio State Alum was selected by the Colts with pick No. 214 of the 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2026 at 06:04 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

CURRY THUMBNAIL

Lucas Oil Stadium is a place defensive end Caden Curry knows all too well. During his time as a Center Grove High School Trojan, he won two state championships there. He returned as an Ohio State Buckeye in 2025 for the Big Ten Championship.

At pick No. 214 in the 2026 NFL Draft, Curry will get to go back to Lucas Oil Stadium. This time, as an Indianapolis Colt.

"At first, getting drafted was the goal," he said Saturday wearing a blue Peyton Manning Super Bowl jersey. "The icing on the cake is definitely being back home in Indianapolis."

During his time at Center Grove High School, Curry was the No.3 recruit in Indiana. His college decision came down to Ohio State and Indiana, but the four-star recruit opted to join head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.

"I knew what it took to be a great guy at Ohio State and what it took to be a great athlete and a great defensive end to go there," Curry said. "I knew that if I could just make the most of it and not let me opportunity slip, that I'd be the best version of myself."

In 55 games, Curry wreaked havoc for quarterbacks, totaling 14.5 sacks, 11 of which came during the 2025 season. He also accounted for 107 tackles, 24 TFL's and three forced fumbles. He was named Second Team All-Big Ten in 2025.

After a monster 2025 season, Curry is ready to carry his dominance into the professional level and could not be more excited to do it with Jaylahn Tuimoloau, his former teammate at Ohio State.

"I feel like I'm going to bring an edge to the defensive line room and we're going to compete together," he said. "Obviously, I know JT is already there, and he has the same mindset as me."

From coming to combines as a kid to suiting up for a conference championship game, Curry has had the horseshoe on his mind every step of the way.

"I was a Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis fan growing up," he said. "That's the two defensive ends that got me to want to play this position."

2026 Colts Draft Pick: Caden Curry, EDGE, Ohio State | Photo Gallery

The Indianapolis Colts selected Caden Curry in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Take a look at photos from his time at Ohio State.

caden-curry-photo-gallery
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Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry recovers a fumble against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry recovers a fumble against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State's Caden Curry (92) in action against Marshall during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
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Ohio State's Caden Curry (92) in action against Marshall during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry, right, tackles Indiana punter James Evans after a mishandled snap during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry, right, tackles Indiana punter James Evans after a mishandled snap during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive end Caden Curry (92) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
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Ohio State defensive end Caden Curry (92) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive end Caden Curry looks on during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Miami Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
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Ohio State defensive end Caden Curry looks on during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Miami Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Gareth Patterson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry (35) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)
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Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry (35) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
Ohio State defensive end Caden Curry participates in a drill during the school's NFL football Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
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Ohio State defensive end Caden Curry participates in a drill during the school's NFL football Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry celebrates their win over Texas in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry celebrates their win over Texas in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
13 / 15

Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
14 / 15

Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
15 / 15

Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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