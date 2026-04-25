Defensive end Caden Curry grew up going to Lucas Oil Stadium. Now, he gets to don the horseshoe

Lucas Oil Stadium is a place defensive end Caden Curry knows all too well. During his time as a Center Grove High School Trojan, he won two state championships there. He returned as an Ohio State Buckeye in 2025 for the Big Ten Championship.

At pick No. 214 in the 2026 NFL Draft, Curry will get to go back to Lucas Oil Stadium. This time, as an Indianapolis Colt.

"At first, getting drafted was the goal," he said Saturday wearing a blue Peyton Manning Super Bowl jersey. "The icing on the cake is definitely being back home in Indianapolis."

During his time at Center Grove High School, Curry was the No.3 recruit in Indiana. His college decision came down to Ohio State and Indiana, but the four-star recruit opted to join head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.

"I knew what it took to be a great guy at Ohio State and what it took to be a great athlete and a great defensive end to go there," Curry said. "I knew that if I could just make the most of it and not let me opportunity slip, that I'd be the best version of myself."