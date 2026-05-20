Colts CB Charvarius Ward Sr. returns for 2026 'in a much better space' after extremely challenging 2025

Cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. on Wednesday said he's returning to the Colts in 2026 with the motivation "to be one of the best in the world."

That same level of motivation didn't exist for him in 2025.

"Last year, I had the motivation, but it was kind of like I was trying to fake it because I was sad at the same time," Ward said. "Now, I'm happy and I'm grinding, and I'm feeling much better physically."

Ward on Wednesday revealed the emotional weight he played with last year following the tragic death of his daughter, Amani Joy, who passed away just before her second birthday in October of 2024. While Ward tried to put on a brave face, he admitted was depressed, and that his "heart was super heavy still with my baby girl" in 2025. The memories of his daughter brought only sadness.

"I tried toughing it out. Mentally and emotionally, I got to the point in training camp where it had got real hard for me," Ward said. "I had some rough moments in camp. I was having those thoughts of like, 'I don't know if I can do it' early in training camp."

On the field, Ward didn't feel like himself, either. While he generally played well – he had seven pass break-ups and held opposing quarterbacks to an 81.6 passer rating – it wasn't to his own high standard. And that doesn't even get into the three separate instances he was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol, which resulted in symptoms he described as "traumatic" and a total of 10 games missed in 2025.

After the season, the 30-year-old Ward openly wondered if he would continue playing football.