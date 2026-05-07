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DC Lou Anarumo is excited for what his rookie class can do

The Colts selected five defensive players in the 2026 NFL Draft.

May 07, 2026 at 03:00 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

LOU THUMB

Entering Day 2 of the draft, one of the Colts' best scenarios was walking away with linebacker CJ Allen from Georgia or safety A.J. Haulcy out of LSU. Indianapolis walked away with both, beginning with Allen at No. 53.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo knows that Allen has talent, passion and leadership. When a guy comes from a top program like Georgia, that is expected.

"He is all about football," Anarumo said. "(He's) the old school gym rat and just wants to get better at playing football."

Allen was a true freshman starter at Georgia. In three years, he totaled 205 tackles, 13 TFLs and 4.5 sacks as head coach Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann's green dot guy. Anarumo's top priority when Allen walks into the facility is simple: elevate his already elite talent.

"We just want him to be the best version of himself that he can be, and we'll take it from there," he said. "He certainly has a skill set to help us out."

To the shock of many in the building, Haulcy was available at pick No. 78. Seemingly, nobody was more thrilled than Anarumo to get the ballhawk to Indianapolis.

"As you saw, the whole group was excited to get him," Anarumo said. "The guy has speed, athleticism, he's been a good tackler and takes the ball away."

In his four-year collegiate career that spanned three schools, he combined for 347 tackles, 10 interceptions and 4.5 TFLs. The second-year defensive coordinator is looking forward to seeing Haulcy in the backfield with veteran safety Camryn Bynum, who the Colts signed in March.

"I think that Cam has the ability to do a number of things and hopefully A.J. does as well," he said. "I'm excited to see what both those guys paired together will be able to do."

Along with LB Bryce Boettcher (Oregon), DE Caden Curry (Ohio State) and DE George Gumbs Jr. (Florida), Anarumo and the staff have a lot of young, fast talent to work with on the defensive side of the ball heading into the season.

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