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Guard Jalen Farmer is ready for anything with the Colts

The two-year starter at Kentucky was selected at pick No. 113 in the 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2026 at 01:29 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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All of Jalen Farmer's 24 career starts came at right guard, but the fourth-round pick is willing to fill in wherever the Colts need him.

"Whatever (offensive line) coach (Tony Sparano Jr.) needs me to be is where I'm gonna be at," Farmer said Saturday.

Farmer was selected by the Colts at pick No. 113 in the 2026 NFL Draft out of the University of Kentucky.

Farmer began is collegiate career at Florida. However, due to lack of snaps and no starts, he entered the portal after two years and found himself at Kentucky. He flourished under former head coach Mark Stoops, starting 24 games in two seasons. He was only flagged for a penalty once in 2025.

"I had some really good coaches at Florida," he said. "Me going to Kentucky and having more good coaches, but in a different way, made the process really easy for me."

Farmer is the third SEC player taken by the Colts in this year's draft, and he believes the conference where it "just means more" has prepared him well for this level of play.

"The SEC is the closest thing to the National Football League," he said of Ballard's three SEC selections. "I understand why (they're) doing it."

During the last four years, Farmer has matched up with top-tier talent, including Colts second-round pick CJ Allen (Georgia). He describes the linebacker the same way everyone else does.

"He's a dawg. That's it."

2026 Colts Draft Pick: Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky | Photo Gallery

The Indianapolis Colts selected Jalen Farmer in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Take a look at photos from his time at Kentucky.

jalen-farmer-photo-gallery
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Kentucky offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (52) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Kentucky offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (52) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (23) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Kentucky offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (23) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (23) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Kentucky offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (23) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (23) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Kentucky offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (23) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (23) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)
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Kentucky offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (23) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (23) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Kentucky offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (23) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jalen Farmer. Kentucky beats Eastern Michigan University 48-23. Photo by Sydney Yonker | UK Athletics
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Jalen Farmer.

Kentucky beats Eastern Michigan University 48-23.

Photo by Sydney Yonker | UK Athletics

Sydney Yonker/UK Athletics
Kentucky falls to Georgia 35-14. Jacob Noger | UK Athletics
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Kentucky falls to Georgia 35-14.

Jacob Noger | UK Athletics

Kentucky loses to Tennessee 56-34. Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Athletics
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Kentucky loses to Tennessee 56-34.

Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Athletics

Kentucky falls to Vandy 45-17. Jacob Noger | UK Athletics
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Kentucky falls to Vandy 45-17.

Jacob Noger | UK Athletics

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