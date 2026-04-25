Guard Jalen Farmer is ready for anything with the Colts

All of Jalen Farmer's 24 career starts came at right guard, but the fourth-round pick is willing to fill in wherever the Colts need him.

"Whatever (offensive line) coach (Tony Sparano Jr.) needs me to be is where I'm gonna be at," Farmer said Saturday.

Farmer was selected by the Colts at pick No. 113 in the 2026 NFL Draft out of the University of Kentucky.

Farmer began is collegiate career at Florida. However, due to lack of snaps and no starts, he entered the portal after two years and found himself at Kentucky. He flourished under former head coach Mark Stoops, starting 24 games in two seasons. He was only flagged for a penalty once in 2025.

"I had some really good coaches at Florida," he said. "Me going to Kentucky and having more good coaches, but in a different way, made the process really easy for me."

Farmer is the third SEC player taken by the Colts in this year's draft, and he believes the conference where it "just means more" has prepared him well for this level of play.

"The SEC is the closest thing to the National Football League," he said of Ballard's three SEC selections. "I understand why (they're) doing it."

During the last four years, Farmer has matched up with top-tier talent, including Colts second-round pick CJ Allen (Georgia). He describes the linebacker the same way everyone else does.