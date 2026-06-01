Colts Hall of Famer Raymond Berry dies

Former Colts wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Raymond Berry died last week. He was 93.

Berry spent all 13 of his NFL seasons with the Baltimore Colts (1955-1967), amassing 631 receptions for 9,275 yards with 68 touchdowns and helping the Colts win NFL Championships in 1958 and 1959. The Corpus Christi, Texas native was a favorite target of fellow Hall of Fame inductee Johnny Unitas, leading the NFL in receptions in 1958, 1959 and 1960, while leading the league in receiving yards in 1957, 1959 and 1960 and receiving touchdowns in 1958 and 1959.

Berry was named a first-team AP All-Pro every year from 1958-1960 and was a six-time Pro Bowler (1958-1961, 1963-1964).

"It is with very heavy hearts that we extend our condolences to the family of Colts legend Raymond Berry, who passed away last week," Colts Owner & CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon said. "In NFL history, there are only a handful of players who we can say truly changed the sport. Raymond Berry is one of the few names on that list.

"As a player during a historic era of Colts football, Raymond redefined the standard for what a wide receiver could and should be. He set records, was selected to multiple All-Pro and Pro Bowl teams, and retired as the NFL's all-time leader in receiving yards and receptions. One of his most memorable moments came during the 1958 NFL Championship, when he had a career day on the field in the 'Greatest Game Ever Played.'"

"Simply put, not only was Raymond Berry one of the greatest players in the history of the Colts, but he was one of the most influential and foundational players of the modern NFL.