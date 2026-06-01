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Colts Hall of Famer Raymond Berry dies

Berry spent all 13 years of his NFL career with the Baltimore Colts and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1973. 

Jun 01, 2026 at 10:53 AM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Raymond Berry Marvin Harrison Jim Irsay

Former Colts wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Raymond Berry died last week. He was 93.

Berry spent all 13 of his NFL seasons with the Baltimore Colts (1955-1967), amassing 631 receptions for 9,275 yards with 68 touchdowns and helping the Colts win NFL Championships in 1958 and 1959. The Corpus Christi, Texas native was a favorite target of fellow Hall of Fame inductee Johnny Unitas, leading the NFL in receptions in 1958, 1959 and 1960, while leading the league in receiving yards in 1957, 1959 and 1960 and receiving touchdowns in 1958 and 1959.

Berry was named a first-team AP All-Pro every year from 1958-1960 and was a six-time Pro Bowler (1958-1961, 1963-1964).

"It is with very heavy hearts that we extend our condolences to the family of Colts legend Raymond Berry, who passed away last week," Colts Owner & CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon said. "In NFL history, there are only a handful of players who we can say truly changed the sport. Raymond Berry is one of the few names on that list.

"As a player during a historic era of Colts football, Raymond redefined the standard for what a wide receiver could and should be. He set records, was selected to multiple All-Pro and Pro Bowl teams, and retired as the NFL's all-time leader in receiving yards and receptions. One of his most memorable moments came during the 1958 NFL Championship, when he had a career day on the field in the 'Greatest Game Ever Played.'"

"Simply put, not only was Raymond Berry one of the greatest players in the history of the Colts, but he was one of the most influential and foundational players of the modern NFL.

"More than anything, Raymond was devoted to his faith and his family. We're grateful his family was able to be with him at the end, and we hope they know Colts fans and all fans of the NFL share their sadness today."

Remembering Raymond Berry | Photo Gallery

In honor of Raymond Berry, take a look back at photos of the Colts legend and Hall of Fame receiver.

Baltimore Colts end Raymond Berry, left, and halfback Lenny Moore smile in the dressing room as they hold the footballs with which they broke NFL records, Dec. 13, 1964 in Baltimore. Berry caught five passes, one for a touchdown, to boost his career reception total to 506, three more than the previous record. Moore scored two touchdowns and raised his mark for the season to 20, one more than the previous high. The Colts defeated Washington 45-17. (AP Photo/William A. Smith)
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Baltimore Colts end Raymond Berry, left, and halfback Lenny Moore smile in the dressing room as they hold the footballs with which they broke NFL records, Dec. 13, 1964 in Baltimore. Berry caught five passes, one for a touchdown, to boost his career reception total to 506, three more than the previous record. Moore scored two touchdowns and raised his mark for the season to 20, one more than the previous high. The Colts defeated Washington 45-17. (AP Photo/William A. Smith)

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FILE - In this Sept. 30, 1962, file photo, Baltimore Colts end Raymond Berry snags a pass from quarterback John Unitas for 5-yard gain against the Detroit Lions in a football game in Baltimore. Lions' Dick LeBeau (44) makes the tackle. (AP Photo/File)
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FILE - In this Sept. 30, 1962, file photo, Baltimore Colts end Raymond Berry snags a pass from quarterback John Unitas for 5-yard gain against the Detroit Lions in a football game in Baltimore. Lions' Dick LeBeau (44) makes the tackle. (AP Photo/File)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Colts end Raymond Berry catches a 13-yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Johnny Unitas as Washington Redskins back Pat Heenan dives in a futile effort to stop him during their game in Baltimore, Md., Sept. 25, 1960. Unitas' pass ran his league touchdown pass record to 38 consecutive games. The Colts won 20-0. (AP Photo/William A. Smith)
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Baltimore Colts end Raymond Berry catches a 13-yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Johnny Unitas as Washington Redskins back Pat Heenan dives in a futile effort to stop him during their game in Baltimore, Md., Sept. 25, 1960. Unitas' pass ran his league touchdown pass record to 38 consecutive games. The Colts won 20-0. (AP Photo/William A. Smith)

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Raymond Berry, Baltimore Colts end is shown beating Viking defensive back Ed Sharockman (45) to ball during second period touchdown play at Baltimore, Dec. 9, 1963. (AP Photo)
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Raymond Berry, Baltimore Colts end is shown beating Viking defensive back Ed Sharockman (45) to ball during second period touchdown play at Baltimore, Dec. 9, 1963. (AP Photo)

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In the 1958 NFL Championship Game – which is widely credited with launching the NFL to the forefront of American sports – Berry was electrifying, catching 12 passes for 178 yards with a touchdown. Those 178 yards stood as a Colts postseason franchise record until Reggie Wayne ripped off 221 receiving yards against the Denver Broncos in 2005 (T.Y. Hilton then broke that record with 224 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013).

Berry's 224 receiving yards against Washington in 1957 still stand as a Colts franchise record for a regular season game. His 9,275 receiving yards are fourth in franchise history, behind only Hilton (9,691), Wayne (14,345) and Harrison (14,580).

Berry was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1973.

After his playing career ended, Berry spent two and a half decades in coaching, including six seasons as the head coach of the New England Patriots (1984-1989). Berry led the Patriots to Super Bowl XX and had a 48-39 record as a head coach.

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