Colts QB Daniel Jones progresses to participating on 7-on-7 during OTA practice Monday

"We always want to be smart," Steichen said. "It's spring, we don't play for a while, so we got to be smart with his injury. But he's making great progress."

The main guideline Steichen gave Jones, who's nearing the six-month mark in his recovery from sustaining a torn Achilles' against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 7, on Monday was to not scramble during his seven-on-seven work.

Ever since Jones sustained that injury and underwent a subsequent surgery, he's rehabbed with the belief he could be ready for the start of training camp, let alone Week 1 of the regular season. That's not to trivialize his recovery process – it's methodical, grueling and long – but the 29-year-old has consistently hit key benchmarks over the last few months.

With a little over three months until the Colts kick off the 2026 season against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 13, Monday was another checked box for Jones as he works toward that all-important date. And, from Steichen's vantage, Jones didn't just check that box Monday – he had a nice day on the field, too.