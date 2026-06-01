Colts QB Daniel Jones progresses to participating on 7-on-7 during OTA practice Monday

Daniel Jones took another step in his Achilles' rehab process on Monday, participating in seven-on-seven portions of the Colts' OTA practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
During the Colts' first week of OTA practices last week, Jones participated in only individual portions of practice. Seven-on-seven periods do not have defensive or offensive linemen on the field, but do have pass-catchers (running backs, wide receivers, tight ends) going against defenders (linebackers, cornerbacks, safeties).
"It's just making those strides each and every week and to get him out there at seven-on-seven was huge," head coach Shane Steichen said.
Steichen added the Colts will keep Jones in seven-on-seven through the end of OTAs, and will not push him into full team (11-on-11) work just yet. The Colts will hold two more OTA practices this week and then a mandatory three-day veteran minicamp next week before breaking for the summer. All OTA and minicamp practices are non-padded, with players wearing helmets and shorts.
The expectation, Steichen said, is Jones will begin participating in full-team portions of practice when training camp starts.
The Colts return to the practice field to begin Week 2 of OTAs at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
"We always want to be smart," Steichen said. "It's spring, we don't play for a while, so we got to be smart with his injury. But he's making great progress."
The main guideline Steichen gave Jones, who's nearing the six-month mark in his recovery from sustaining a torn Achilles' against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 7, on Monday was to not scramble during his seven-on-seven work.
Ever since Jones sustained that injury and underwent a subsequent surgery, he's rehabbed with the belief he could be ready for the start of training camp, let alone Week 1 of the regular season. That's not to trivialize his recovery process – it's methodical, grueling and long – but the 29-year-old has consistently hit key benchmarks over the last few months.
With a little over three months until the Colts kick off the 2026 season against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 13, Monday was another checked box for Jones as he works toward that all-important date. And, from Steichen's vantage, Jones didn't just check that box Monday – he had a nice day on the field, too.
"He looked good out there today," Steichen said.