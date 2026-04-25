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What "Mr. GiveMeThat" brings to the Colts

The Colts selected LSU safety A.J. Haulcy in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Apr 24, 2026 at 11:54 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

HAULCY

Draft weekend can be a long one for prospects. Each one waits anxiously by the phone for their life-changing phone call.

For LSU safety A.J. Haulcy, it came at pick No. 78 in the third round when he was taken off the board by the Colts.

"I was waiting on this phone call forever," Haulcy said Friday. "All I needed to see was 'IN' and I knew who was calling. I kind of had a feeling I was going to end up being a Colt."

The Texas native began his collegiate career at New Mexico, where he amassed 87 tackles and two interceptions. He transferred to Houston, where he started 24 games for the Cougars. He accounted for 172 tackles and five interceptions.

After two years at Houston, he opted to hit the portal again and finish his collegiate career at LSU. He totaled 88 tackles and three interceptions as a Tiger. Like Colts second-round pick CJ Allen (Georgia), Haulcy was a First Team All-SEC selection in 2025.

"Every stop I've been at, it was all a learning experience," he said. "When I get to the next level, I just take everything I learned from wherever I've been and take it to where I'm going."

The departure of Nick Cross (Washington Commanders) opens a competition for a spot at safety, and it's one that Haulcy is ready to tackle.

"I'm going to be a guy that's gonna to stay on the field," he said. "You're gonna get a dawg out of me."

Haulcy is the second "dawg" drafted by the Colts Friday, but he prefers a different nickname, one given to him by a relative. He hopes it's one that follows him into the league

"One day, my cousin texted me, 'Let's get another interception,'" he said. "He gave me this name, 'Mr.GiveMeThat.'"

2026 Colts Draft Pick: A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU | Photo Gallery

aj-haulcy-photo-gallery
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Houston defensive back A.J. Haulcy (2) walks into the tunnel after a win over TCU in an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
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Houston defensive back A.J. Haulcy (2) walks into the tunnel after a win over TCU in an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Richard W. Rodriguez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Houston defensive back A.J. Haulcy in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, on Nov. 15, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
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FILE - Houston defensive back A.J. Haulcy in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, on Nov. 15, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisiana Tech tight end Eli Finley (84) is tackled by LSU safety A.J. Haulcy (13) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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Louisiana Tech tight end Eli Finley (84) is tackled by LSU safety A.J. Haulcy (13) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed (10) carries for a touchdown against LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (13) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed (10) carries for a touchdown against LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (13) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas wide receiver Raylen Sharpe carries against LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (13) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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Arkansas wide receiver Raylen Sharpe carries against LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (13) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (36) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)
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LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (36) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (36) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (36) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
In this photograph taken with a slow shutter speed, LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (36) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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In this photograph taken with a slow shutter speed, LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (36) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (36) goes through drills and testing at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (36) goes through drills and testing at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (36) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (36) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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