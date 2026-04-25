What "Mr. GiveMeThat" brings to the Colts

Draft weekend can be a long one for prospects. Each one waits anxiously by the phone for their life-changing phone call.

For LSU safety A.J. Haulcy, it came at pick No. 78 in the third round when he was taken off the board by the Colts.

"I was waiting on this phone call forever," Haulcy said Friday. "All I needed to see was 'IN' and I knew who was calling. I kind of had a feeling I was going to end up being a Colt."

The Texas native began his collegiate career at New Mexico, where he amassed 87 tackles and two interceptions. He transferred to Houston, where he started 24 games for the Cougars. He accounted for 172 tackles and five interceptions.

After two years at Houston, he opted to hit the portal again and finish his collegiate career at LSU. He totaled 88 tackles and three interceptions as a Tiger. Like Colts second-round pick CJ Allen (Georgia), Haulcy was a First Team All-SEC selection in 2025.