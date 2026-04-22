Riley Leonard looking forward to offseason OTA opportunities

Heading into last season, Leonard was QB3 behind Jones and Richardson, which was new to him. He started 37 games with Duke and Notre Dame.

"Being the guy in college to the third string is completely different," he said Tuesday. "It's very humbling, but you learn a lot from the experience."

After a season of backing up an injury-riddled quarterback room, as well as a three-week stint for 44-year-old Philip Rivers, Leonard got his first career start in Week 18 against the Houston Texans. He completed 21 of 34 passes for 270 yards with two touchdowns in a 38-30 loss.

Despite the loss, Leonard views the game as a learning experience heading into his second season.

"I think one of the things I can improve on is understanding the why of the offense," he said. "I understand why we call certain plays, but I don't really understand why we call them right now, specifically against certain defenses and against certain coverages."

Heading into OTAs, Leonard has a clearer picture of what his role will be, and he's ready for whatever head coach Shane Steichen needs him for.