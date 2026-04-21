Colts QB Daniel Jones back to throwing, remains on track for training camp

Colts head coach Shane Steichen on Tuesday said quarterback Daniel Jones has resumed dropping back and throwing about four and a half months following a torn Achilles' sustained Dec. 7.

Steichen added the Colts "anticipate him being ready for training camp." That continues to track with what Jones said in January, about a month out from the injury and subsequent surgery, which was that his goal is to be ready to go for training camp.

The surgeon who performed Jones' surgery is the same doctor who two NBA stars had operate on their respective torn Achilles': Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Boston Celtics forward Jason Tatum. While the timing of Haliburton's injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals held him out of the entire 2025-26 season, Tatum returned nine months after his procedure and averaged 21.8 points in 16 regular-season games – and now has the Celtics as a prime NBA title contender in the playoffs.

Steichen said he talked with Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens about Tatum's recovery, with the ex-Butler head coach telling Steichen Tatum was able to get back successfully because of his unwavering commitment to the rehab process.