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Colts QB Daniel Jones back to throwing, remains on track for training camp

Head coach Shane Steichen said Jones, who sustained a torn Achilles' in December, is dropping back and throwing. 

Apr 21, 2026 at 12:51 PM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

QB Daniel Jones #17 and TE Tyler Warren #84
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QB Daniel Jones #17 and TE Tyler Warren #84

Colts head coach Shane Steichen on Tuesday said quarterback Daniel Jones has resumed dropping back and throwing about four and a half months following a torn Achilles' sustained Dec. 7.

Steichen added the Colts "anticipate him being ready for training camp." That continues to track with what Jones said in January, about a month out from the injury and subsequent surgery, which was that his goal is to be ready to go for training camp.

The surgeon who performed Jones' surgery is the same doctor who two NBA stars had operate on their respective torn Achilles': Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Boston Celtics forward Jason Tatum. While the timing of Haliburton's injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals held him out of the entire 2025-26 season, Tatum returned nine months after his procedure and averaged 21.8 points in 16 regular-season games – and now has the Celtics as a prime NBA title contender in the playoffs.

Steichen said he talked with Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens about Tatum's recovery, with the ex-Butler head coach telling Steichen Tatum was able to get back successfully because of his unwavering commitment to the rehab process.

"Tatum was in the building all day," Steichen said. "Daniel's the same way."

2026 Colts Phase 1 Day 1: First day of the offseason | Photo Gallery

Football is back in the building! Check out the top photos from Day 1 of the Colts' offseason program, including a first look at the team's new faces.

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Jones has consistently been at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for hours a day over the last few months. His dedication to the rehab process, Steichen said, has allowed Jones to get to the point where he's dropping back and throwing four and a half months post-surgery.

And while Steichen (and general manager Chris Ballard) didn't rule out Jones participating in some capacity during OTA practices later this spring, he emphasized there's no rush to get Jones back on the field right now.

"We gotta be smart with him for sure," Steichen said. "... I know he's ripping and roaring and ready to go, but we gotta be smart."

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