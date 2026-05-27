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Where Colts QBs Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson Sr., Riley Leonard stand as OTAs begin

Jones took individual snaps Wednesday, while Richardson and Leonard split team reps.

May 27, 2026 at 04:02 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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During an OTA practice Wednesday, Daniel Jones went through individual work, dressed in his helmet and practice jersey. Although he didn't take team reps, he checked another box on his road to full recovery.

Despite sustaining an Achilles tear in December, Jones still has zero doubt he will be ready to open the season in September.

"I understand the process, and you got to hit your marks," he said of his recovery. "I have a lot of trust and faith in myself to do the work and put myself in a position to play."

Steichen has had a front row seat to Jones' long recovery, and the Duke alum's determination to take the first snap of the regular season is no surprise to him.

"He's working his tail off every day and rehabbing like crazy," he said. "He lives in this building, so it's good to see him out here doing individual work with the guys."

The backup role, however, seems to be up in the air.

Heading into the 2025 season, the quarterback depth chart was clear: Jones at No. 1, with Anthony Richardson Sr. and Riley Leonard behind him.

After an injury-riddled 2025 season, which forced the Colts to bring in 44-year-old veteran Philip Rivers, the QB2 role is up in the air between Richardson and Leonard. The two split reps Wednesday.

"It's 50/50," head coach Shane Steichen said of the battle. "They'll be competing for the backup."

Richardson and his agent requested a trade in February, but nothing came to fruition. Now, he is focused on playing at the level he knows he can.

"I signed a contract, so I got an obligation to this team to come out here and play," Richardson said. "I'm trying to make sure I'm staying healthy."

Leonard was the Colts' starter Week 18, finishing with 270 passing yards and two touchdowns. Steichen liked what he saw then, and he likes what he's seeing now.

"He's got great command in the huddle," Steichen said. "He's continuing to learn the offense, growing in that nature and going through his reads."

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