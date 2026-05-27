Where Colts QBs Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson Sr., Riley Leonard stand as OTAs begin

Steichen has had a front row seat to Jones' long recovery, and the Duke alum's determination to take the first snap of the regular season is no surprise to him.

"He's working his tail off every day and rehabbing like crazy," he said. "He lives in this building, so it's good to see him out here doing individual work with the guys."

The backup role, however, seems to be up in the air.

Heading into the 2025 season, the quarterback depth chart was clear: Jones at No. 1, with Anthony Richardson Sr. and Riley Leonard behind him.

After an injury-riddled 2025 season, which forced the Colts to bring in 44-year-old veteran Philip Rivers, the QB2 role is up in the air between Richardson and Leonard. The two split reps Wednesday.