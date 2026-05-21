Colts DL coach Marion Hobby excited about Caden Curry's versatility

Defensive end Caden Curry led Ohio State in sacks in 2025 with 11. Linebacker Arvell Reese was second on the team with 6.5, and he was selected at pick No. 5 of the 2026 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.

Curry was pick No. 214 by the Colts.

"I have no idea," defensive line coach Marion Hobby said about Curry being available in the sixth round. "But I'll tell you, his motor runs."

Curry isn't the type of player that stays in one spot on the line. During his time as a Buckeye, he moved to the interior as well as taking hundreds of snaps on special teams.

That versatility is something Hobby appreciates and is excited to put to use.

"He's smart enough that you can put him inside or he can stay on the edge," he said. "You always want Swiss army knives in your room."

Hobby has spent time with several notable defensive ends including Vic Beasley Jr. (Clemson Tigers), Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals) and Shaq Lawson (Clemson Tigers). He also worked with Defensive linemen Calais Campbell (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Christian Wilkins (Miami Dolphins).

He now joins a defensive staff where he will coach veterans such as defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart. He also has defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau, who was Curry's teammate, and big brother, at Ohio State.

Like Hobby, Tuimoloau was surprised that Curry fell as far as he did. Once the pick was made, Tuimoloau immediately hopped on the phone with Curry.