Why OL coach Tony Sparano Jr. is convicted in G Jalen Farmer

Jalen Farmer was the first player that offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. and his staff talked to at the 2026 NFL Combine. After the Kentucky guard walked out of the room, Sparano had to have him.
"I just have so much confidence in him that it made me really easy to feel that way," Sparano said Wednesday. "When you feel that way, you always want to voice it and let it be known."
The room watched his tape, asked him about his favorite part of the game (he said hitting people, FWIW) and what he does best.
"I watched him get better throughout the season," Sparano said of his tape. "You want to see them peaking at the right time and learning things as they go throughout the year."
While the SEC is, as general manager Chris Ballard says, as close to the NFL as you can get, the transition to the professional level is never easy. Farmer has qualities that will help the step up.
"He's got size and length as a guard, which is pretty unique," Sparano said. "Then you have the fact that this guy is powerful and he's twitchy."
Having an experienced position coach will also help the transition. Sparano has 17 years under his belt, which he knows will help Farmer improve and ascend.
"Draft him, and I'll make it work," Sparano declared to everyone.
When the Colts' pick came up in the fourth round of the 2026 draft (pick No. 113), Ballard made it clear: it was Farmer or a trade back. When the Dallas Cowboys selected defensive tackle Drew Shelton, Ballard popped up from his seat and snatched Farmer's name from the draft board.
Farmer will bring power, intelligence and SEC talent to the Colts' offensive line, and Sparano cannot wait to see how it works.
"You can tell how much (Farmer) loves playing ball just talking to him," he said. "I just felt like he'd be a perfect fit for the room.