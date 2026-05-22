Why OL coach Tony Sparano Jr. is convicted in G Jalen Farmer

Jalen Farmer was the first player that offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. and his staff talked to at the 2026 NFL Combine. After the Kentucky guard walked out of the room, Sparano had to have him.

"I just have so much confidence in him that it made me really easy to feel that way," Sparano said Wednesday. "When you feel that way, you always want to voice it and let it be known."

The room watched his tape, asked him about his favorite part of the game (he said hitting people, FWIW) and what he does best.

"I watched him get better throughout the season," Sparano said of his tape. "You want to see them peaking at the right time and learning things as they go throughout the year."