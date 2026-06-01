Justin Walley is ready for bounce back after 2025 ACL tear

During training camp in 2025, cornerback Justin Walley showed promise. A rookie at the time, the Minnesota alum was in a prime spot to be CB No. 3 along with Kenny Moore and Chavarius Ward. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo noticed Walley's talent in August during a joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens

"Lamar (Jackson) sees a rookie out there, and they run a double move with Rashod Bateman, and most rookies' eyes would have been in the backfield," Anarumo said on a recent episode of The Colts Show Podcast. "Walley matched the double move, came out of it, ran down the field and broke the pass up."

In that moment, Anarumo thought, "We got one."

Unfortunately, just a few plays later, Walley went down with what was later diagnosed as a torn ACL, sidelining him for the 2025 season.

Anarumo was disappointed for Walley, and the team, that the third-round pick's rookie campaign ended before it could begin. Prior to the injury, it seemed that Walley was going to make a splash in the secondary, and the Colts were counting on him to do so.

The physical rehab process was long for Walley. On the other hand, he learned more about himself mentally than he had ever before.

"I learned that I'm more mentally tough than I thought I was," he said. "I have never been challenged with injuries before. It was a new challenged in my life, but I overcame it and I'm better now."

Now that he's fully cleared, Walley is ready to pick up right where he left off, and even a bit stronger physically.

"I feel better than I felt at this point last year. The strength went up in both of my legs," he said after an OTA practice. "Overall, I feel better about my whole body."

The corner competition already looks different this time around. The Colts traded for Sauce Gardner in November, and the veteran Moore was granted his release in May. Despite the different secondary, Walley is approaching OTAs and the rest of offseason workouts no different than previous years.