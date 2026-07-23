Colts Owner & CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon to present Adam Vinatieri for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 induction

The Colts on Thursday shared Adam Vinatieri will be presented during the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Aug. 8 in Canton, Ohio by Colts Owner & CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon.
The honor of presenting a player into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is one rarely bestowed upon a team owner; however, the late Jim Irsay introduced three Colts legends for their Hall of Fame inductions: Wide receiver Marvin Harrison (2016), running back Edgerrin James (2020) and defensive end Dwight Freeney (2023).
Vinatieri, roundly considered the greatest kicker in NFL history, was named a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 earlier this year, in his second turn of eligibility.
"Adam Vinatieri is one of the most accomplished athletes football or any other sport has ever seen, and he is unequivocally the greatest kicker in NFL history," Irsay-Gordon said in February. "His iconic, game-winning kicks, his multitude of league records and his amazing longevity are legendary, and now, they have rightly earned him a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. We send our congratulations to Adam and his family, and we can't wait to join with Colts Nation in celebrating this phenomenal achievement."
Vinatieri is the NFL's all-time leader in postseason points scored (238), postseason field goals made (56) and postseason extra points made (70). He was a part of 21 postseason victories, including four Super Bowls, and he set an NFL record with 14 made field goals during the Colts' run to win Super Bowl XLI in the 2006 playoffs.
Vinatieri will additionally be inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor during the Colts' Week 6 game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.