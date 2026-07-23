Colts Owner & CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon to present Adam Vinatieri for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 induction

"Adam Vinatieri is one of the most accomplished athletes football or any other sport has ever seen, and he is unequivocally the greatest kicker in NFL history," Irsay-Gordon said in February. "His iconic, game-winning kicks, his multitude of league records and his amazing longevity are legendary, and now, they have rightly earned him a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. We send our congratulations to Adam and his family, and we can't wait to join with Colts Nation in celebrating this phenomenal achievement."