Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay to present Dwight Freeney at 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony

Freeney will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton in August. 

Mar 08, 2024 at 02:02 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay announced Friday he will present Dwight Freeney as the longtime Colts defensive end is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

Freeney will be the third Colts legend Irsay will present for their Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, along with wide receiver Marvin Harrison (2016) and running back Edgerrin James (2021).

Freeney last month was announced as one of five modern era inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024, along with defensive end Julius Peppers, wide receiver Andre Johnson, returner Devin Hester and linebacker Patrick Willis. 

Freeney joined the Colts as a first-round draft pick (No. 11 overall) in 2002 and made an immediate and indelible impact on the franchise, recording 107.5 sacks and helping the Colts reach two Super Bowls and bring a Lombardi Trophy to Indianapolis over his decade with the team. He was inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor in 2019.

