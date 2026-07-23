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Ultimate how-to guide for Colts tickets at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2026

Forever Blue Memberships remain sold out, but there are plenty of options for every Colts fan to experience gameday, including special ticket packages and promotions.

Jul 23, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

Lucas Oil Stadium general view

For another consecutive season, Forever Blue Season Ticket Memberships are sold out, continuing a streak that reflects the incredible support of Colts fans. Those interested in season tickets can still join the official waitlist and take the first step toward securing a Forever Blue Membership when inventory becomes available.

But a sold-out season ticket base doesn't mean fans are out of options.

From single game tickets and premium seating to specialty packs and unique gameday experiences, there are several ways for fans to be part of the action at Lucas Oil Stadium during the 2026 season.

Single Game Tickets Available Now

Fans can purchase single game tickets for every Colts home game this season, including matchups against the Ravens, Texans, Titans, Cowboys, Dolphins, Giants, Bengals and Jaguars.

Whether you're attending your first Colts game or making your annual trip to Lucas Oil Stadium, single game tickets provide fans with the flexibility to choose the games that work best for them at various ticket price points. Shop the whole season at Colts.com/SingleGame

AFC South Plan

Looking to secure seats for all three of the Colts' biggest rivalry games?

The AFC South Plan includes tickets to all home games against the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars, plus a $25 concession credit, all for $200.

It's one of the best ways to guarantee seats for key divisional matchups while receiving added value on gameday.

🎫 Purchase the AFC South Plan now

Special Packs & Promotions

Several limited-time ticket offers are also available throughout the season.

Stars and Stripes Gameday Pack

Fans can be part of one of the Colts' most memorable pregame traditions with the Stars and Stripes Gameday Pack, which includes the opportunity to help hold the full-field American flag during pregame ceremonies at the Home Opener vs Baltimore.

🎫 Purchase the Stars and Stripes Gameday Pack now

Family 4-Pack

The Family 4-Pack offers an affordable way for families to attend the Colts' first preseason home game together vs Atlanta.

🎫 Purchase the Family 4-Pack now

Beer Blitz

The fan-favorite Beer Blitz promotion is back for 2026, giving fans another unique way to experience Colts gameday at Lucas Oil Stadium by sampling local breweries ahead of the Colts' final preseason matchup against Detroit.

🎫 Purchase your Beer Blitz ticket now

Unique Gameday Experiences

For fans looking to take their gameday experience to the next level, several unique options are available.

Field Seats

One of the Colts' newest gameday offerings, Field Seats place fans directly on the field while also including club lounge access, parking and a food-and-beverage credit.

🎫 Learn more about Field Seats here

Captain's Landing

Fans ages 21-and-over can enjoy Captain's Landing, a social standing-room experience that includes a concession credit and a unique vantage point of gameday.

🎫 Learn more about Captain's Landing here

Suites & Premium Seating

The Colts also offer a variety of premium seating and hospitality options throughout Lucas Oil Stadium, providing opportunities for businesses, celebrations and unforgettable gameday experiences.

🎫 Learn more about Suites and other premium seating options here

Bring your group of 10+ to Lucas Oil Stadium!

Whether it's a company outing, youth sports team, school group or gathering of family and friends, Colts group ticket experiences provide fans with a chance to enjoy gameday together while creating lasting memories at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Pre-Game, Post-Game and Sideline Access

Fans interested in enhancing their experience can also explore Vivid Seats Fan Experiences, which offer unique add-ons including pregame parties, sideline access and postgame field opportunities.

International Fun

For those planning to follow the Horseshoe overseas, official Colts London ticket and travel packages are available through On Location for the Week 4 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

With Forever Blue Memberships sold out once again, Colts fans continue to show why Lucas Oil Stadium remains one of the NFL's best home-field environments. And whether it's through a single game ticket, rivalry game package, group outing or premium experience, there are still plenty of opportunities to be part of Colts football this season

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