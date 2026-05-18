Indianapolis tabbed No. 3 Best Sports Business City by Sports Business Journal

CHARLOTTE – Sports Business Journal (SBJ) has named Indianapolis as the No. 3 Best Sports Business City in the United States, the organization announced on Monday. The Best Sports Business Cities™ list highlights the top 50 cities for businesses operating in and around sports and influences strategic direction for sports business professionals across the United States.

Started in 2023, Best Sports Business Cities™ is an editorial initiative developed by Sports Business Journal, the industry's leading news source on the business of sports. Using extensive data from dozens of sources and insights from nearly 120 influential sports business executives, SBJ evaluated more than 2,000 markets to identify the top cities based on opportunity, economic environment and industry sentiment to identify cities with strong business presence, hiring potential and long-term investment viability.

Indianapolis ranked as the No. 3 Best Sports Business City of 2026, jumping eight spots from the inaugural rankings released in 2023 that placed the city at No. 11. Since the rankings were released in 2023, the city has hosted NBA All-Star 2024, the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming, WWE Royal Rumble, WNBA All-Star 2025, and the 2026 NCAA Men's Final Four as well as mainstay events on the calendar such as the Indianapolis 500, the NFL Combine, and the Big Ten Football Championship Game. Future events coming to the city include the 2028 Women's Final Four, 2028 Olympic Swimming Trials, and the 2029 Men's Final Four.

Indy has also invested over $3 billion in infrastructure projects into the city over the last few years highlighted by the 800-room Signia by Hilton and Convention Center expansion, the Westin Hotel at the Indianapolis International Airport, and the Ritz-Carlton hotel connected to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Other infrastructure projects include the Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center, the redevelopment of Georgia Street, and the reimagined Traction Yards.

In 2024, Indiana Sports Corp launched the 2050 Vision, a 25-year statewide sports strategy to make Indiana the global epicenter of sport. The 2050 Vision is based on five pillars of focus: Sports Events, Sports Tech, Sports Academic, Sports Business Leadership, and Women's Sports. Indiana has already seen a growth in the state's sports ecosystem since the launch of the 2050 Vision including USA Gymnastics selecting Noblesville as the location for its proposed Training & Wellness Center (TWC), the launch of W.E. ARE NEXT, a groundbreaking leadership initiative designed to accelerate the next 100 W(omen) E(xecutives) across the sports industry, and the continued growth of National Governing Bodies like USA Track & Field and USA Football.

Atlanta was named in the top spot, followed by New York City, Indianapolis, Charlotte, and Minneapolis-St. Paul.

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING

Patrick Talty, President, Indiana Sports Corp

"This recognition from Sports Business Journal affirms what so many athletes, fans, leagues and event partners already know: Indianapolis is a premier destination for sport and a world-class host city. Our community has earned that reputation by delivering unforgettable events, investing in the future and working together with a shared vision. Through the 2050 Vision, Indiana Sports Corp is focused on building the next 25 years of growth for our city and state, strengthening our sports economy and positioning Indiana as the global epicenter of sport."

Mel Raines, President and CEO, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

"This recognition from Sports Business Journal reflects something we've built intentionally in Indianapolis, and our secret sauce is the strength of our incredible public-private partnerships. When our civic, corporate and sports leaders come together, we're able to raise the bar on hosting world-class events and deliver unforgettable fan experiences that few cities can match."

Charlie Baker, President, NCAA

"Indianapolis is a fantastic, top tier sports city that has been a core component of the NCAA's history. In addition to the numerous men's and women's Final Fours that have been and will be hosted in Indy, the city has stepped up to host incredible NCAA championships including swimming, rowing and many others. The Indianapolis community always shows up to pack the arenas and stadiums, celebrate student-athletes and create an unmatched championship atmosphere."

INDYCAR and IMS president J. Douglas Boles:

"Indianapolis Motor Speedway may be the Racing Capital of the World, but that designation is due in large part to the support of the entire city. We could not host the Indianapolis 500 – the world's largest single day sporting event – and welcome more than 350,000 people without the collaboration, innovation and development that defines Indianapolis and the entire sports community. Hosting world-class events is what we do here, and it's an honor to see the city recognized for this achievement."

Pete Ward, Chief Operating Officer, Indianapolis Colts

"Indianapolis has proven time and again that we are a world leader in hosting live sporting events, developing the newest innovations in sports tech and using sports as community and economic development. This ranking demonstrates the foresight of our community's leaders who designed our strategy decades ago, as well as the continuing coordination and cooperation among all the great sports partners in our city to this day."

Morgan Snyder, VP of Communications & Community Relations, Visit Indy

"Indianapolis continues to rise as one of the country's leading sports business destinations because of the collaborative culture that defines this city. Whether it's hosting the NFL Scouting Combine, the Performance Racing Industry Trade Show or countless national sporting events and conventions, Indy consistently delivers seamless, world-class experiences. That spirit of partnership across our sports, tourism, hospitality and business communities is what makes Indianapolis such a trusted place to gather, innovate and conduct business."