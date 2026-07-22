 Skip to main content
For the Shoe
Advertising

Football Development

Colts nominate two Indiana High School athletes for NFL 'Latino Youth Honors' Program

This program recognizes outstanding high school tackle and flag football athletes across all 32 NFL club markets who excel in the classroom, on the field, and actively serve their local communities.

Jul 22, 2026 at 12:00 PM
Author Image
Colts Communications
Latino-Youth-Honors-thumbnail

The National Football League, Procter & Gamble, and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) announced the fourth annual NFL Latino Youth Honors, recognizing high school seniors of every background from across NFL club markets who not only excel on the field and in the classroom, but also engage meaningfully with Latino culture and community. Procter & Gamble will serve its third year as the presenting sponsor of the Latino Youth Honors.

The NFL and the HHF have highlighted impactful individuals for years, honoring outstanding youth football players in tackle and flag football. Thanks to support from P&G, eight high school seniors will each receive a grant award that can be used for college, including $25,000 grants for both the male and female national winners and $5,000 grants for each of the six other finalists.

"The NFL Latino Youth Honors celebrates the incredible impact of young leaders who are using the leadership lessons of football to uplift and inspire others, creating lasting impact in their schools, neighborhoods and communities," said Marissa Solis, NFL senior vice president of global brand & consumer marketing. " Together with Procter & Gamble and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, we are proud to recognize these young changemakers whose passion, perseverance and pride in their culture are helping shape a brighter future for the Latino community and for the game."

All 32 NFL teams are invited to select a male and female high school senior football player to represent their team and submit these exemplary student-athletes to be considered for this year's program. The selection criteria for the NFL Latino Youth Honors includes:

  • Being a high school senior
  • A flag or tackle football player
  • Based in or near the 32 NFL team markets
  • Be in good academic standing (minimum GPA 3.0)
  • Verifiable football stats (season and career), with designation of tackle or flag

This process led to the nomination of 61 outstanding student-athletes. These nominees will be honored during Latino Heritage Month celebrations hosted by their nominating teams. From this talented pool, a panel will select eight finalists, each representing one of the eight NFL divisions.

Andrea Loza

Andrea Loza is an upcoming senior at New Prairie High School and a member of the school's inaugural Girls Flag Football team. A leader both on and off the field, Loza maintains a 3.20 GPA while challenging herself with AP and Honors coursework. In addition to her academic achievements, she is actively involved in Girls Flag Football, school clubs, and community organizations.

Playing both center and quarterback for the Cougars, Loza made an immediate impact during her first season. She recorded 176 passing yards, 105 receiving yards, one rushing touchdown, and more than 15 flag pulls, showcasing her versatility and team-first mentality. New Prairie Head Coach Shaunna Tewell praised Loza, saying, "She is the type of student-athlete every coach hopes to have. She is dependable, positive, and consistently brings energy and commitment to the team."

Jeremiah Gonzales

Jeremiah Gonzales, also an upcoming senior, is a standout student-athlete at Andrean High School and a member of the reigning IHSAA Class 2A State Championship football team. Gonzales excels in the classroom with a 4.06 GPA and ranks among the top students in his class. Beyond football, he is involved in track and field, community service organizations, and a variety of extracurricular activities.

On the field, Gonzales contributes on both offense and defense for the 59ers as a running back and linebacker. His strong performance during Andrean's championship season included averaging five yards per carry on offense while also serving as one of the team's leading tacklers on defense. His dedication, leadership, and well-rounded achievements make him a valuable representative of his school and community.

Colts-Football-Development-logo-1920x1080

The Colts will highlight both athletes during the 2026-27 regular season. To learn more about the athletes or the Latino Youth Honors program, contact footballdevelopment@colts.com

Related Content

news

Colts celebrate Indiana teams bound for 2026 NFL Flag Championships

The Indianapolis Colts welcomed two Indiana NFL FLAG teams ahead of their appearance on one of flag football's biggest stages.

news

Colts, Indiana Preps and IFFCA to host Inaugural All-Indiana Girls Flag Football All-Star Game during NFL FLAG Championships

Indiana's top girls flag football athletes will be recognized and compete on one of the sport's biggest stages July 26 - in Westfield.

news

Colts hold 14th Annual Habitat for Humanity Build

The event took place at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center Monday.

news

Indianapolis Animal Care Services opens new welfare center nearly one year after Jim Irsay's passing

The event was held Wednesday, with Colts Owner & Executive Vice President Casey Foyt and Colts Owner & Chief Brand Officer Kalen Jackson in attendance.

news

Looking back at Colts' impact in the community in 2025

Whether through engaging fans, empowering young athletes or supporting local organizations, the Colts made a difference off the field in many ways in 2025.

news

Kicking The Stigma opens applications for 2026 Action Grants

Kicking The Stigma, the Indianapolis Colts and Irsay family's initiative to raise awareness about and end the stigma surrounding mental health, will begin accepting applications for the 2026 Kicking The Stigma Action Grants beginning today.

news

NFL Flag Championships presented by Toyota heads to Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana

3rd Annual NFL Flag Championships Scheduled for July 23-26 at the Grand Park Sports Campus

news

Colts name Indy's Chanel Parker 2025 'Inspire Change' Changemaker

The award recognizes individuals who are making a difference in their communities through social justice work – primarily in education, economic advancement, police-community relations or criminal justice reform – across each of the NFL's 32 club markets.

news

New 'Kicking the Stigma' gear available at Shop.Colts.com or Colts Pro Shop

Kicking The Stigma today unveiled a new apparel line at Shop.Colts.com and in-store at the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Colts, Irsays to highlight nonprofits, causes with 'My Cause My Cleats'

Close to 70 Indianapolis Colts players – as well as the Irsay family, General Manager Chris Ballard and Head Coach Shane Steichen and others – will wear customized cleats and shoes that highlight charitable organizations in Indiana and beyond during this season's My Cause My Cleats game this Sunday vs. the Houston Texans.

news

Colts, Kicking The Stigma encourage fans to focus on mental health during bye week

The Colts' digital and social media channels will not publish content between Wednesday morning and Monday morning, and we encourage fans to take disconnect from devices during the bye week as well.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising