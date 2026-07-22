Colts nominate two Indiana High School athletes for NFL 'Latino Youth Honors' Program

The National Football League, Procter & Gamble, and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) announced the fourth annual NFL Latino Youth Honors, recognizing high school seniors of every background from across NFL club markets who not only excel on the field and in the classroom, but also engage meaningfully with Latino culture and community. Procter & Gamble will serve its third year as the presenting sponsor of the Latino Youth Honors.
The NFL and the HHF have highlighted impactful individuals for years, honoring outstanding youth football players in tackle and flag football. Thanks to support from P&G, eight high school seniors will each receive a grant award that can be used for college, including $25,000 grants for both the male and female national winners and $5,000 grants for each of the six other finalists.
"The NFL Latino Youth Honors celebrates the incredible impact of young leaders who are using the leadership lessons of football to uplift and inspire others, creating lasting impact in their schools, neighborhoods and communities," said Marissa Solis, NFL senior vice president of global brand & consumer marketing. " Together with Procter & Gamble and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, we are proud to recognize these young changemakers whose passion, perseverance and pride in their culture are helping shape a brighter future for the Latino community and for the game."
All 32 NFL teams are invited to select a male and female high school senior football player to represent their team and submit these exemplary student-athletes to be considered for this year's program. The selection criteria for the NFL Latino Youth Honors includes:
- Being a high school senior
- A flag or tackle football player
- Based in or near the 32 NFL team markets
- Be in good academic standing (minimum GPA 3.0)
- Verifiable football stats (season and career), with designation of tackle or flag
This process led to the nomination of 61 outstanding student-athletes. These nominees will be honored during Latino Heritage Month celebrations hosted by their nominating teams. From this talented pool, a panel will select eight finalists, each representing one of the eight NFL divisions.
Andrea Loza
Andrea Loza is an upcoming senior at New Prairie High School and a member of the school's inaugural Girls Flag Football team. A leader both on and off the field, Loza maintains a 3.20 GPA while challenging herself with AP and Honors coursework. In addition to her academic achievements, she is actively involved in Girls Flag Football, school clubs, and community organizations.
Playing both center and quarterback for the Cougars, Loza made an immediate impact during her first season. She recorded 176 passing yards, 105 receiving yards, one rushing touchdown, and more than 15 flag pulls, showcasing her versatility and team-first mentality. New Prairie Head Coach Shaunna Tewell praised Loza, saying, "She is the type of student-athlete every coach hopes to have. She is dependable, positive, and consistently brings energy and commitment to the team."
Jeremiah Gonzales
Jeremiah Gonzales, also an upcoming senior, is a standout student-athlete at Andrean High School and a member of the reigning IHSAA Class 2A State Championship football team. Gonzales excels in the classroom with a 4.06 GPA and ranks among the top students in his class. Beyond football, he is involved in track and field, community service organizations, and a variety of extracurricular activities.
On the field, Gonzales contributes on both offense and defense for the 59ers as a running back and linebacker. His strong performance during Andrean's championship season included averaging five yards per carry on offense while also serving as one of the team's leading tacklers on defense. His dedication, leadership, and well-rounded achievements make him a valuable representative of his school and community.
The Colts will highlight both athletes during the 2026-27 regular season. To learn more about the athletes or the Latino Youth Honors program, contact footballdevelopment@colts.com