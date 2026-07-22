Colts nominate two Indiana High School athletes for NFL 'Latino Youth Honors' Program

The National Football League, Procter & Gamble, and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) announced the fourth annual NFL Latino Youth Honors, recognizing high school seniors of every background from across NFL club markets who not only excel on the field and in the classroom, but also engage meaningfully with Latino culture and community. Procter & Gamble will serve its third year as the presenting sponsor of the Latino Youth Honors.

The NFL and the HHF have highlighted impactful individuals for years, honoring outstanding youth football players in tackle and flag football. Thanks to support from P&G, eight high school seniors will each receive a grant award that can be used for college, including $25,000 grants for both the male and female national winners and $5,000 grants for each of the six other finalists.

"The NFL Latino Youth Honors celebrates the incredible impact of young leaders who are using the leadership lessons of football to uplift and inspire others, creating lasting impact in their schools, neighborhoods and communities," said Marissa Solis, NFL senior vice president of global brand & consumer marketing. " Together with Procter & Gamble and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, we are proud to recognize these young changemakers whose passion, perseverance and pride in their culture are helping shape a brighter future for the Latino community and for the game."

All 32 NFL teams are invited to select a male and female high school senior football player to represent their team and submit these exemplary student-athletes to be considered for this year's program. The selection criteria for the NFL Latino Youth Honors includes:

Being a high school senior

A flag or tackle football player

Based in or near the 32 NFL team markets

Be in good academic standing (minimum GPA 3.0)

Verifiable football stats (season and career), with designation of tackle or flag