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Colts hold 14th Annual Habitat for Humanity Build

The event took place at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center Monday.

Jun 08, 2026 at 01:36 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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As an Indianapolis native, Deonna Wray grew up coming to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. She volunteered with DREAM Alive, a nonprofit focused on breaking the cycle of youth poverty.

Monday, Wray returned. This time, to help and watch the construction of her home at the Colts 14th Annual Habitat for Humanity Panel Build sponsored in part by Everwise Credit Union and Benge's Hardware.

"I feel like it's good karma," Wray said. "It's God giving me back my blessings for blessing others."

Wray's home is one of 40 being built by Habitat for Humanity in Indianapolis this year. The partnership between Habitat and the Colts is fostered through hope and dedication to helping the community.

"We're grateful to have had 14 years building homes and hope with these amazing coaches, staff and players," Habitat VP of development and communications Abri Hochstetler said. "It's a testament to everyone involved that the Colts think affordable housing is important in our community and they're showing up."

Over 100 volunteers showed up to assist with the build, including Colts players, coaches and front office staff.

"Mr. Irsay gave back to the community, and Carlie (Irsay-Gordon), Kalen (Jackson) and Casey (Foyt) have continued that on," general manager Chris Ballard said. "They have the same vision, so to watch our organization be a part of this has always been special."

For four years, head coach Shane Steichen and his coaching staff have shown up for the event. In yet a short amount of time, it has made an impact on Steichen.

"It changed a life to build hope for somebody in need," he said of the build. "To give back to the community means a ton."

Players can voluntarily sign up to help. The initial list of players attending had nine names. Around 20 players volunteered their time.

"Being a homeowner is something everyone aspires to be," offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini

said. "To help a family reach that goal today is a pretty cool moment."

After becoming a single mother to almost four-year-old Jakobi, Habitat came across Wray's Facebook. Something in her gut told her to apply, and it's been a breeze ever since.

Part of the buying process for a Habitat homebuyer are mandatory financial literacy and maintenance classes. The classes are provided to educate each buyer on what comes next.

"I didn't know much," Wray said about financial literacy. "I'm trying to break a lot of generational curses for my son."

When Wray moves into her home, she will be the first member of her family to own a house.

"Being a single mom, I was a little nervous," she said. "I was paying $1,400 in rent, and to know I'll be saving so much on paying for something that actually belongs to me feels so good."

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