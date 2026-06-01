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Registration open for Colts 5K, Blue's 'Fun Run' on September 12

Participants have exclusive opportunity to finish race on 50-yard line of Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jun 01, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Colts Communications
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Registration for the 14th annual Indianapolis Colts 5K Run/Walk, presented by Ascension St. Vincent, and the second annual Blue's Fun Run, presented by Peyton Manning Children's Hospital, is now open at Colts5K.com.

All activities will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sat., Sept. 12 and will lead into the 2026 season opener vs. the Baltimore Ravens the following day.

Colts 5K Run/Walk. Early registration begins at $40. Participants will have the opportunity to finish the race on the 50-yard line and enjoy a post-race celebration with awards, music and food and drink specials. Registration price will increase June 29.

Participants will receive a finisher T-shirt, medal and the option of adding a specially-priced ticket for one of three regular season home games against AFC South rivals – Houston (Sept. 27), Tennessee (Oct. 18) or Jacksonville (Week 18 TBD) – at checkout.

The Colts 5K Run/Walk is sponsored in part by WTTV-TV CBS and supported in kind by Gatorade, Legends Global Merchandise and Meijer.

Blue's Fun Run. For $20, kids aged four to 12 may join in the run and receive a finisher T-shirt, medal and access to the post-race celebration. Registration is free for current Blue's Club+ members.

WHEN

Saturday, September 12

  • 6-7:30 a.m. - Packet pick-up & on-site registration
  • 8 a.m. - Races begin
  • 9:30 a.m. - Blue's Fun Run begins
  • 9-11:30 a.m. - Post-race celebration
WHERE

Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S. Capitol Ave.

(Free parking is available in the South Lot while space is available)

12th Annual Colts 5K and Fun Run Gallery

Check out photos from the Colts' 12th annual Colts 5K and Fun Run at Lucas Oil Stadium!

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