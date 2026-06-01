Registration open for Colts 5K, Blue's 'Fun Run' on September 12

Registration for the 14th annual Indianapolis Colts 5K Run/Walk, presented by Ascension St. Vincent, and the second annual Blue's Fun Run, presented by Peyton Manning Children's Hospital, is now open at Colts5K.com.

All activities will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sat., Sept. 12 and will lead into the 2026 season opener vs. the Baltimore Ravens the following day.

Colts 5K Run/Walk. Early registration begins at $40. Participants will have the opportunity to finish the race on the 50-yard line and enjoy a post-race celebration with awards, music and food and drink specials. Registration price will increase June 29.

Participants will receive a finisher T-shirt, medal and the option of adding a specially-priced ticket for one of three regular season home games against AFC South rivals – Houston (Sept. 27), Tennessee (Oct. 18) or Jacksonville (Week 18 TBD) – at checkout.

The Colts 5K Run/Walk is sponsored in part by WTTV-TV CBS and supported in kind by Gatorade, Legends Global Merchandise and Meijer.