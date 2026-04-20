Colts announce activities for 2026 NFL Draft Week

The Indianapolis Colts today announced their 2026 NFL Draft coverage plans, inviting fans to follow along from home as the draft takes place April 23–25 in Pittsburgh, Pa.
How Colts Fans Can Follow the Draft
Across all three days of the draft, fans can tune in digitally for comprehensive Colts coverage, including pick announcements, behind‑the‑scenes content, analysis and social conversation across:
- Colts.com/Draft
- Colts Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube
- The Colts Mobile App
THURS., APRIL 23 || NFL DRAFT DAY #1
The 2026 NFL Draft officially begins on Thursday night from Pittsburgh. While the Colts do not currently hold a first‑round selection, fans can follow along as the opening round sets the stage for the weekend and shapes the board ahead of Indianapolis' first pick.
The Colts will provide real‑time updates, reaction and analysis throughout the night across team digital and social platforms.
The Colts own seven picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, beginning with the No. 47 overall pick in the second round. Learn more here.
FRI., APRIL 24 || NFL DRAFT DAY #2
On Day 2, the Colts will welcome Colts Legend and ESPN host Pat McAfee to announce a Colts draft pick. (Participation is subject to change.)
|WHEN:
|Time TBD
|WHERE:
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
SAT., APRIL 25 || NFL DRAFT DAY #3
Live from Berlin. On Day 3, Bjoern Werner, former Colts linebacker and the Colts' official ambassador in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, will announce a Day 3 Colts pick live from the Colts playground in Berlin.
The Colts played their first game in Germany in 2023 in Frankfurt. Since then, the Colts have expanded their fan engagement and marketing internationally in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and hosted and won the 2025 Berlin Game, the first regular season NFL game in Berlin. Learn more about the Colts' international efforts here.
|WHEN:
|Time TBD
|WHERE:
|Christian Morgenstern Elementary School Playground, Berlin
Live from Pittsburgh. Lucas Lejeune, an employee of ESPN Netherlands and the most recent Colts International Fan of the Year, will announce a Colts pick live from Pittsburgh. Lejeune, who hails from Roermond, The Netherlands, was selected earlier this year for the honor.
The Colts International Fan of the Year is presented by Lucas Oil Products, the Colts' official global partner.
|WHEN:
|Time TBD
|WHERE:
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
NOTE: Schedule is subject to change!
2026 COLTS DRAFT RETAIL COLLECTION
Fans can purchase the exclusive 2026 New Era Draft Hat worn by Colts draft picks the night of the draft. The hats are available online at shop.Colts.com. Limited quantities are available.