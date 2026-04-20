Colts announce activities for 2026 NFL Draft Week

Live from Berlin. On Day 3, Bjoern Werner , former Colts linebacker and the Colts' official ambassador in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, will announce a Day 3 Colts pick live from the Colts playground in Berlin.

The Colts played their first game in Germany in 2023 in Frankfurt. Since then, the Colts have expanded their fan engagement and marketing internationally in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and hosted and won the 2025 Berlin Game, the first regular season NFL game in Berlin. Learn more about the Colts' international efforts here.