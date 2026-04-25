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Colts select Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks in seventh round of 2026 NFL Draft

Burks ran a 4.30-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine earlier this year. 

Apr 25, 2026 at 06:57 PM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

26-colts-draft-pick-graphics-16x9-rd7-pick254

The Colts added speed to their roster on Saturday, selecting Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks in the seventh round (No. 254 overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The 5-foot-10, 180 pound Burks split his college career between Purdue (2021-2023) and Oklahoma (2024-2025), catching 151 passes for 1,669 yards with 14 touchdowns in 48 games (31 starts). Burks in 2025 caught 57 passes for 620 yards with four touchdowns for Oklahoma.

Burks ran a 4.30-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine earlier this year, which was the fifth-fastest time among wide receivers in 2026.

The 23-year-old Burks is a Detroit area native and attended Belleville High School in Michigan.

2026 Colts Draft Pick: Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma | Photo Gallery

The Indianapolis Colts selected Deion Burks in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Take a look at photos from his time at Oklahoma.

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Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (6) runs for a first down against Temple during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (6) runs for a first down against Temple during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (6) celebrates a touchdown against Temple during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (6) celebrates a touchdown against Temple during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (4) runs in for a touchdown against Illinois State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (4) runs in for a touchdown against Illinois State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks in action during an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
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Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks in action during an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Derik Hamilton/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (4) during an NCAA football game against Temple, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
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Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (4) during an NCAA football game against Temple, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Copyright 2025. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (4) runs past Alabama defensive back Keon Sabb (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (4) runs past Alabama defensive back Keon Sabb (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (4) gestures after a first down against Alabama during the second quarter of the first round of the College Football Playoff, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (4) gestures after a first down against Alabama during the second quarter of the first round of the College Football Playoff, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (12) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (12) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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Peyton Martin
NORMAN, OK - September 20, 2025 - Oklahoma Wide Receiver Deion Burks (#4) during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK. Photo By Brendall Vargas/University of Oklahoma
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NORMAN, OK - September 20, 2025 - Oklahoma Wide Receiver Deion Burks (#4) during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK. Photo By Brendall Vargas/University of Oklahoma

Brendall Vargas/University of Oklahoma
NORMAN, OK - September 20, 2025 - Oklahoma Wide Receiver Deion Burks (#4) during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK. Photo By Morgan Givens/University of Oklahoma
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NORMAN, OK - September 20, 2025 - Oklahoma Wide Receiver Deion Burks (#4) during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK. Photo By Morgan Givens/University of Oklahoma

Morgan Givens/University of Oklahoma
NORMAN, OK - October 25, 2025 - Oklahoma Wide Receiver Deion Burks (#4) during the game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK. Photo By Peyton Martin/University of Oklahoma
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NORMAN, OK - October 25, 2025 - Oklahoma Wide Receiver Deion Burks (#4) during the game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK. Photo By Peyton Martin/University of Oklahoma

Peyton Martin/University of Oklahoma
Home City UC], OK - November 29, 2025 - Oklahoma Wide Receiver Deion Burks (#4) during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK. Photo By Peyton Martin/University of Oklahoma
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Home City UC], OK - November 29, 2025 - Oklahoma Wide Receiver Deion Burks (#4) during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK. Photo By Peyton Martin/University of Oklahoma

Peyton Martin/University of Oklahoma
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Illinois State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Illinois State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks in action during an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
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Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks in action during an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Derik Hamilton/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks in action during an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
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Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks in action during an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Derik Hamilton/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks in action during an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
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Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks in action during an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Derik Hamilton/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks in action during an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
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Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks in action during an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Derik Hamilton/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (4) runs a route against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (4) runs a route against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (4) runs the ball against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (4) runs the ball against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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