Colts select Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks in seventh round of 2026 NFL Draft

The Colts added speed to their roster on Saturday, selecting Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks in the seventh round (No. 254 overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft.
The 5-foot-10, 180 pound Burks split his college career between Purdue (2021-2023) and Oklahoma (2024-2025), catching 151 passes for 1,669 yards with 14 touchdowns in 48 games (31 starts). Burks in 2025 caught 57 passes for 620 yards with four touchdowns for Oklahoma.
Burks ran a 4.30-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine earlier this year, which was the fifth-fastest time among wide receivers in 2026.
The 23-year-old Burks is a Detroit area native and attended Belleville High School in Michigan.
The Indianapolis Colts selected Deion Burks in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Take a look at photos from his time at Oklahoma.
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