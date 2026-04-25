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Colts select Kentucky running back Seth McGowan in seventh round of 2026 NFL Draft

McGowan rushed for 12 touchdowns with Kentucky in 2025.

Apr 25, 2026 at 06:19 PM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

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The Colts went back to Lexington for the second time on Saturday, selecting Kentucky running back Seth McGowan in the seventh round (No. 237 overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot, 223 pound McGowan rushed for 725 yards with 12 touchdowns for Kentucky in 2025. McGowan transferred to Kentucky from New Mexico State after the 2024 season; he rushed 152 times for 823 yards with six total touchdowns and earned Second Team All-Conference USA honors in 2024.

McGowan began his college career in 2020 at Oklahoma, where he rushed 58 times for 370 yards with four total touchdowns as a freshman. He spent time at Texas College and Butler Community College before re-joining the FBS ranks at New Mexico State in 2024.

The 24-year-old McGowan is a Dallas area native and attended Poteet High School in Mesquite, Texas.

The Colts previously selected Kentucky guard Jalen Farmer in the fourth round on Saturday.

2026 Colts Draft Pick: Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky | Photo Gallery

The Indianapolis Colts selected Seth McGowan in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Take a look at photos from his time at Kentucky.

seth-mcgowan-photo-gallery
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Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) breaks a tackle and falls into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter of an NCCA college football game against Toledo, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)
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Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) breaks a tackle and falls into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter of an NCCA college football game against Toledo, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)

Michael Swensen/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) breaks a tackle and falls into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter of an NCCA college football game against Toledo, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)
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Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) breaks a tackle and falls into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter of an NCCA college football game against Toledo, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)

Michael Swensen/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) runs down the field during the third quarter of an NCCA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson)
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Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) runs down the field during the third quarter of an NCCA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson)

Tanner Pearson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky running back Seth McGowan, front right, breaks a tackle to score a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)
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Kentucky running back Seth McGowan, front right, breaks a tackle to score a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)

Michael Swensen/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) celebrates a first down against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) celebrates a first down against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) carries the ball against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) carries the ball against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) celebrates after scoring during the first quarter of an NCCA college football game against Tennessee Tech in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson)
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Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) celebrates after scoring during the first quarter of an NCCA college football game against Tennessee Tech in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson)

Tanner Pearson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
National Team running back Seth McGowan (32), of Kentucky, carries the ball during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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National Team running back Seth McGowan (32), of Kentucky, carries the ball during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (12) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)
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Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (12) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (12) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (12) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seth McGowan. Joshua Braun. Kentucky defeats Florida 38-7. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
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Seth McGowan. Joshua Braun.

Kentucky defeats Florida 38-7.

Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics

Chet White/UK Athletics
Seth McGowan. Kentucky defeats Florida 38-7. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics
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Seth McGowan.

Kentucky defeats Florida 38-7.

Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics

Eddie Justice/UK Athletics
Seth McGowan. Kentucky falls to Vandy 45-17. Elliott Hess | UK Athletics
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Seth McGowan.

Kentucky falls to Vandy 45-17.

Elliott Hess | UK Athletics

Elliott Hess
Kentucky falls to Louisville 41-0. Jacob Noger | UK Athletics
15 / 22

Kentucky falls to Louisville 41-0.

Jacob Noger | UK Athletics

Seth McGowan. Kentucky defeats Tennessee Tech 42-10. Photo by Ethan Rand |UK Athletics
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Seth McGowan.

Kentucky defeats Tennessee Tech 42-10. Photo by Ethan Rand |UK Athletics

Ethan Rand/UK Athletics
Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) breaks a tackle for a touchdown in the third quarter of an NCCA college football game against Toledo, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)
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Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) breaks a tackle for a touchdown in the third quarter of an NCCA college football game against Toledo, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)

Michael Swensen/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky quarterback Zach Calzada (5) hands the ball off to Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) against Mississippi during the third quarter of an NCCA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson)
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Kentucky quarterback Zach Calzada (5) hands the ball off to Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) against Mississippi during the third quarter of an NCCA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson)

Tanner Pearson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) runs down the field during the third quarter of an NCCA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson)
19 / 22

Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) runs down the field during the third quarter of an NCCA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson)

Tanner Pearson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky running back Seth McGowan celebrates after scoring against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Kentucky running back Seth McGowan celebrates after scoring against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) celebrates a first down against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
21 / 22

Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) celebrates a first down against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) celebrates after scoring during the first quarter of an NCCA college football game against Tennessee Tech in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson)
22 / 22

Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (3) celebrates after scoring during the first quarter of an NCCA college football game against Tennessee Tech in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson)

Tanner Pearson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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