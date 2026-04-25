Colts select Kentucky running back Seth McGowan in seventh round of 2026 NFL Draft

The Colts went back to Lexington for the second time on Saturday, selecting Kentucky running back Seth McGowan in the seventh round (No. 237 overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot, 223 pound McGowan rushed for 725 yards with 12 touchdowns for Kentucky in 2025. McGowan transferred to Kentucky from New Mexico State after the 2024 season; he rushed 152 times for 823 yards with six total touchdowns and earned Second Team All-Conference USA honors in 2024.
McGowan began his college career in 2020 at Oklahoma, where he rushed 58 times for 370 yards with four total touchdowns as a freshman. He spent time at Texas College and Butler Community College before re-joining the FBS ranks at New Mexico State in 2024.
The 24-year-old McGowan is a Dallas area native and attended Poteet High School in Mesquite, Texas.
The Colts previously selected Kentucky guard Jalen Farmer in the fourth round on Saturday.
The Indianapolis Colts selected Seth McGowan in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Take a look at photos from his time at Kentucky.
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