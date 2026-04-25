Colts select Kentucky guard Jalen Farmer in fourth round of 2026 NFL Draft

The Colts added to their offensive line Saturday, selecting Kentucky guard Jalen Farmer in the fourth round (No. 113 overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-5, 312 pound Farmer split his college career between Florida (2022-2023) and Kentucky (2024-2025). After appearing in just four games at Florida, Farmer transferred to Kentucky, where he started 24 games over two seasons at right guard for the Wildcats.
Farmer is a remarkable athlete for his size; he ran a 4.93-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine earlier this year, which stands as the fourth-fastest any guard has ran at the combine since at least 1999.
The 21-year-old Farmer is an Atlanta-area native and attended Eastside High School in Covington, Ga.
The Indianapolis Colts selected Jalen Farmer in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Take a look at photos from his time at Kentucky.
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