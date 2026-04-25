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Colts select Kentucky guard Jalen Farmer in fourth round of 2026 NFL Draft

Farmer started 24 games at right guard for Kentucky over the last two seasons. 

Apr 25, 2026 at 12:50 PM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

26-colts-draft-pick-graphics-16x9-rd4-pick113 (1)

The Colts added to their offensive line Saturday, selecting Kentucky guard Jalen Farmer in the fourth round (No. 113 overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-5, 312 pound Farmer split his college career between Florida (2022-2023) and Kentucky (2024-2025). After appearing in just four games at Florida, Farmer transferred to Kentucky, where he started 24 games over two seasons at right guard for the Wildcats.

Farmer is a remarkable athlete for his size; he ran a 4.93-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine earlier this year, which stands as the fourth-fastest any guard has ran at the combine since at least 1999.

The 21-year-old Farmer is an Atlanta-area native and attended Eastside High School in Covington, Ga.

2026 Colts Draft Pick: Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky | Photo Gallery

The Indianapolis Colts selected Jalen Farmer in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Take a look at photos from his time at Kentucky.

jalen-farmer-photo-gallery
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Kentucky offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (52) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Kentucky offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (52) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (23) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Kentucky offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (23) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (23) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Kentucky offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (23) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (23) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Kentucky offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (23) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (23) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)
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Kentucky offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (23) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (23) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Kentucky offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (23) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jalen Farmer. Kentucky beats Eastern Michigan University 48-23. Photo by Sydney Yonker | UK Athletics
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Jalen Farmer.

Kentucky beats Eastern Michigan University 48-23.

Photo by Sydney Yonker | UK Athletics

Sydney Yonker/UK Athletics
Kentucky falls to Georgia 35-14. Jacob Noger | UK Athletics
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Kentucky falls to Georgia 35-14.

Jacob Noger | UK Athletics

Kentucky loses to Tennessee 56-34. Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Athletics
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Kentucky loses to Tennessee 56-34.

Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Athletics

Kentucky falls to Vandy 45-17. Jacob Noger | UK Athletics
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Kentucky falls to Vandy 45-17.

Jacob Noger | UK Athletics

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