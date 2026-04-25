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From wide receiver to defensive end, George Gumbs Jr.'s path has been anything but ordinary

The Chicago native was selected at pick No. 156 by the Colts in the 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2026 at 03:35 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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A position switch in any sport is never easy. Athletes must learn a whole new skill set.

For defensive end George Gumbs Jr., the switch paid off and got him to the league's biggest stage: the NFL Draft. He was selected at pick No. 156 by the Colts.

"I'm definitely one of the types that plays off the edge, fast and violent," Gumbs said Saturday. "Besides my God-given talent(s) like being explosive with my length and weight, I'm gonna play very hard."

A Chicago native, Gumbs spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Northern Illinois as a wide receiver and eventually moved to tight end in 2022. He had four catches for 44 yards that fall before transitioning to the defense and becoming an edge rusher.

"They proposed me playing edge going into my third year," Gumbs said. "I just said, 'Yeah.'"

After a great debut year on defense in 2023, where he amassed 32 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles, Gumbs entered the transfer portal. Although he initially committed to Cincinnati, the Florida Gators came calling and flipped his commitment.

In 22 games, Gumbs had 66 tackles, 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He missed three games in 2025, two of which came at the end of the season after he had surgery to repair a right meniscus injury.

"There's always gonna be some sunshine after the clouds," he said of what he's faced. "I'm really resilient and had a lot of obstacles to go around and get to where I am today."

Gumbs joins a slew of former SEC players drafted by the Colts in the draft. He says they all have two dominating qualities that will help them at the next level.

"The speed and physicality in the SEC," he said. "It's a lot of big guys that move real fast."

2026 Colts Draft Pick: George Gumbs Jr., EDGE, Florida | Photo Gallery

The Indianapolis Colts selected George Gumbs Jr. in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Take a look at photos from his time at Florida.

george-gumbs-photo-gallery
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Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) in action during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) in action during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) in action during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) in action during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
during the Gators' game against the Bulldogs on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Madilyn Gemme
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during the Gators' game against the Bulldogs on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Madilyn Gemme

Madilyn Gemme/© 2025 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
during the Gators' game against the Bulldogs on Saturday, October 18, 2025 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Jordan Perez
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during the Gators' game against the Bulldogs on Saturday, October 18, 2025 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Jordan Perez

Jordan Perez/© 2025 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) in action during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
6 / 18

Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) in action during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) in action during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
7 / 18

Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) in action during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) follows a play against Georgia during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) follows a play against Georgia during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) sets up for a play against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) sets up for a play against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) follows a play against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
10 / 18

Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) follows a play against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Florida's George Gumbs Jr. (34) sacks LIU Brooklyn quarterback Ethan Greenwood, bottom, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)
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Florida's George Gumbs Jr. (34) sacks LIU Brooklyn quarterback Ethan Greenwood, bottom, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

Alan Youngblood/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) celebrates a tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football against LIU Brooklyn game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)
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Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) celebrates a tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football against LIU Brooklyn game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

Alan Youngblood/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) in action during an NCAA football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Texas 29-21. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
13 / 18

Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) in action during an NCAA football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Texas 29-21. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) in action during an NCAA football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Texas 29-21. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
14 / 18

Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) in action during an NCAA football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Texas 29-21. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida defensive lineman George Gumbs Jr. (39) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Florida defensive lineman George Gumbs Jr. (39) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
Florida defensive lineman George Gumbs Jr. (39) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
16 / 18

Florida defensive lineman George Gumbs Jr. (39) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
during the Gators' game against the Bulldogs on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Madilyn Gemme
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during the Gators' game against the Bulldogs on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Madilyn Gemme

Madilyn Gemme/© 2025 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
during the Gators' game against the Bulldogs on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Madilyn Gemme
18 / 18

during the Gators' game against the Bulldogs on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Madilyn Gemme

Madilyn Gemme/© 2025 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
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