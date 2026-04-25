From wide receiver to defensive end, George Gumbs Jr.'s path has been anything but ordinary

A position switch in any sport is never easy. Athletes must learn a whole new skill set.
For defensive end George Gumbs Jr., the switch paid off and got him to the league's biggest stage: the NFL Draft. He was selected at pick No. 156 by the Colts.
"I'm definitely one of the types that plays off the edge, fast and violent," Gumbs said Saturday. "Besides my God-given talent(s) like being explosive with my length and weight, I'm gonna play very hard."
A Chicago native, Gumbs spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Northern Illinois as a wide receiver and eventually moved to tight end in 2022. He had four catches for 44 yards that fall before transitioning to the defense and becoming an edge rusher.
"They proposed me playing edge going into my third year," Gumbs said. "I just said, 'Yeah.'"
After a great debut year on defense in 2023, where he amassed 32 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles, Gumbs entered the transfer portal. Although he initially committed to Cincinnati, the Florida Gators came calling and flipped his commitment.
In 22 games, Gumbs had 66 tackles, 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He missed three games in 2025, two of which came at the end of the season after he had surgery to repair a right meniscus injury.
"There's always gonna be some sunshine after the clouds," he said of what he's faced. "I'm really resilient and had a lot of obstacles to go around and get to where I am today."
Gumbs joins a slew of former SEC players drafted by the Colts in the draft. He says they all have two dominating qualities that will help them at the next level.
"The speed and physicality in the SEC," he said. "It's a lot of big guys that move real fast."
The Indianapolis Colts selected George Gumbs Jr. in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Take a look at photos from his time at Florida.