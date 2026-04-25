Linebacker Bryce Boettcher chose football over baseball. Now, he's a Colt

This isn't the first time linebacker Bryce Boettcher has been part of a big-league draft, but this time around, it's been a different experience.
"The NFL takes a deep dive, it's a lot of interviews," he said Saturday. "Obviously (baseball) has an interview process, but it's not as in-depth."
The former Oregon Duck was taken off the board at pick No. 135 by the Colts in the 2026 NFL Draft. But, he was also selected in the thirteenth round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros.
"I think I would have been a big leaguer in baseball as well," Boettcher said. "I just like the game of football a little bit better."
The Oregon native was the No. 24 recruit in his home state in football, but his first offer from Oregon was for baseball. He signed with the Ducks as an outfielder in 2020 and played 81 games.
In 2022, Boettcher heard that new head football coach Dan Lanning was holding walk-on tryouts. After his tryout, he was invited to fall camp and made the team. He took his first snaps the same year, but his production ramped up in 2024 after he made the decision to forgo professional baseball and commit to football. The decision was not an easy one.
"I love baseball, but football is definitely my passion," he said. "I grew up playing all different sports, but there's not better feeling than inflicting pain on someone legally and the bond you develop with your teammates throughout the process."
Over his last two seasons at Oregon, Boettcher totaled 230 tackles, three sacks, nine passes defended and two interceptions.
Boettcher's family had Ducks season tickets as he was growing up, and he got to watch a defensive tackle who would end up being his future teammate.
"I grew up watching DeForest Buckner play," he said. "I watched that dude play on Saturdays, and now I'll get a chance to play with him on Sundays."
The Indianapolis Colts selected Bryce Boettcher in the fourth of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Take a look at photos from his time at Oregon.