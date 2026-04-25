Linebacker Bryce Boettcher chose football over baseball. Now, he's a Colt

This isn't the first time linebacker Bryce Boettcher has been part of a big-league draft, but this time around, it's been a different experience.

"The NFL takes a deep dive, it's a lot of interviews," he said Saturday. "Obviously (baseball) has an interview process, but it's not as in-depth."

The former Oregon Duck was taken off the board at pick No. 135 by the Colts in the 2026 NFL Draft. But, he was also selected in the thirteenth round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros.

"I think I would have been a big leaguer in baseball as well," Boettcher said. "I just like the game of football a little bit better."