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Blue wins "Best on TikTok" at Hashtag Sports Awards

The ceremony was held Tuesday in New York City.

Jun 03, 2026 at 11:53 AM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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Blue, the Indianapolis Colts' mascot, was named the winner of "Best on TikTok" at the 2026 Hashtag Sports Awards.

From pieing anyone he can to "day in the life" videos, Blue has built one of the strongest communities on social media. He leads sports mascots in followers on TikTok with 9.4 million.

The Hashtag Sports Awards recognize excellence across sports media, content and digital innovation, honoring teams, brands and personalities making an impact across the industry.

Blue debuted in 2006 and has become a staple in the mascot community. He is a significant presence in central Indiana, with frequent appearances at school shows and community events. He is a five-time NFL Mascot of the Year Winner and a 2020 Mascot Hall of Fame inductee.

More on Blue

Blue is entering his 21st season providing his unique brand of gameday entertainment, skits and sideline antics. He was inducted in the national Mascot Hall of Fame in 2020 and is a five-time NFL Mascot of the Year. When he is not busy with gameday and hundreds of public appearances across Indiana, fans can find Blue on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and one of the NFL's top TikTok accounts.

For more info or to request an appearance by Blue, visit **Colts.com/Blue**.

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